King Charles gives globalist throne speech in Canadian Parliament aligned with Carney’s goals

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – King Charles III on Tuesday delivered the throne speech on behalf and request of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government in a globalist- themed address that contained references to “green” energy as well as Indigenous reconciliation and “climate change.”

Charles’ speech in Canada’s Senate was more or less a regurgitation of Carney’s election promises, but he opened with an Indigenous land acknowledgment.

“It is my great hope that in each of your communities, and collectively as a country, a path is found toward truth and reconciliation, in both word and deed,” he said.

“I’ve always had the greatest admiration for Canada’s unique identity, which is recognized across the world for bravery and sacrifice in defence of national values, and for the diversity and kindness of the native First Nations and Métis peoples.”

The King talked about Canada’s sovereignty as well as noting that the system of “open global trade that has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing.”

“The True North is indeed strong and free,” he stated.

Charles then noted Carney’s planned green energy policies, saying these would “make it possible for a new era of growth and help Canada’s ability to overcome the challenge of trade wars stronger than ever.”

“That will allow it to become a superpower when it comes to green energy,” he noted.

Charles noted how Carney’s plans for Canada will “build an industrial strategy that will make Canada more competitive on the international stage while at the same time fighting climate change.”

Charles also talked about Liberal plans to go after legal firearms owners as well as more Indigenous reconciliation.

Charles came to Canada at the direct request of Carney, who asked him to open the nation’s 45th session of Parliament, something a monarch has not done since October 1977 when Elizabeth II read the throne speech.

Normally, the King’s representative for Canada, the governor-general, reads the throne speech.

Carney’s globalist views seem to align closely with those of Charles. Both men have ties to the World Economic Forum, with Charles serving as one of the co-hosts for the group’s now-infamous “Great Reset” initiative launch, which seeks to usher in an economic revolution in which citizens will “own nothing.” Carney has also touted an economic “revolution” based on carbon net-zero emissions, a movement supported by the WEF.

Shortly after winning the April 28 federal election, Carney seemed to repeat this economic revolution goal but with more subdued language, promising to usher in a “new economy” in Canada and to “deepen” the nation’s ties with the world.

Share











