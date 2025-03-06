King Charles hosts Ramadan dinner, fails to mark start of Lent

King Charles, the head of the Anglican Church, is under fire from Christians for hosting Windsor Castle’s first ever ‘Iftar’ dinner while failing to wish Christians a blessed Lent.

(LifeSiteNews) — Britain’s King Charles is the latest prominent public figure to honor the Islamic season of Ramadan, drawing criticism from Christians.

On Sunday, Charles welcomed over 350 Muslims to historic St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle for the venue’s first ever “Iftar” dinner. An Islamic “call to prayer” was also chanted.

An Islamic call to prayer sounds through Windsor Castle while the King hosts Ramadan fast-breaking event…

Earlier in the week Charles and second wife Queen Camilla visited a restaurant to prepare food that was to be eaten at Iftar dinners.

Iftar dinners are held by Muslims at sundown during the month of March, a time of the year when adherents are called upon to abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk.

Charles has come under attack on social media for allowing the meal and the call to prayer to take place, primarily because he is the head of the Church of England.

Former Anglican cleric Calvin Robinson said on social media that Charles has failed to live up to the oath he took to defend the faith when he was crowned king.

Not a word from @RoyalFamily on Lent. King Charles III, "Defender of the Faith," is too busy packing dates for Iftar and allowing Mohammedans to celebrate Ramadan in his home. Shame.

Charles is also under fire for failing to wish Christians a blessed start to Lent, which kicked off yesterday.

The Royal Family’s X account had published on February 28 a post wishing “all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.” But no such message was sent to Christians on March 5, Ash Wednesday.

Great Britain News has reported that London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, was reportedly one of only a few public officials to acknowledge both Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent on social media.

The outlet also welcomed on Dr. Gavin Ashenden, an author and editor at the Catholic Herald, to its broadcast to discuss the situation.

“It’s very odd indeed that the King, who’s head of the Church of England, should simply be silent. It’s an act of discourtesy at one level,” he said before adding that “we appear to be having two-tier religion in this country, because there’s complete silence for the Christians who still make up nearly 50 per cent of the country.”

Other prominent persons have also marked the start of Ramadan. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer sent his “warmest wishes to Muslim communities across the UK and around the world during the holy month of Ramadan” in an X post, but like Charles failed to wish Christians a blessed start to Lent.

Liberal U.S. Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago attended an Iftar dinner hosted by the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago this past Tuesday. His predecessor, Cardinal Francis George, attended Iftar dinners as well.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York celebrated the start of Ramadan too. On social media this week he released a video wherein he called Lent the equivalent of “Catholic Ramadan.” Both he and Cupich were ridiculed by Christians online for their remarks.

Cardinal Dolan: “Ash Wednesday is kind of our Catholic Ramadan. Let’s unite with our Islamic brothers & sisters in prayer & fasting.” He cites the rigorous observance of Islamic Ramadan to motivate Catholics in Lent

pic.twitter.com/1TE5Q7NKeb — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) February 28, 2025

Repent and go to the press and tell them everything you know about the actions and functioning of the criminal McCarrick cult. Then you need to resign, and go spend the remainder of your days sweeping the stairs in whatever monastery you can convince to take you.

U.S. President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump did not fail to wish Christians a happy start to Lent. In a statement, they said that Lent is a period of renewal where “praying, fasting and giving alms” will help “deepen our faith and strengthen our belief in the Gospel.”

Former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, noted the double standard.

“While the bishops of the Bergoglian church give good wishes for the beginning of Ramadan, President Trump and the First Lady give Lenten wishes to Catholics abandoned by their pastors,” His Excellency said.

While the bishops of the Bergoglian church give good wishes for the beginning of Ramadan, President Trump and the First Lady give Lenten wishes to Catholics abandoned by their pastors.

Christian fasting practices, which were downplayed in the Catholic Church after the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), predate Ramadan, which began in 662 AD. Christians have also fasted since Apostolic times. The 40-day Lenten fast was fixed by the year 400 AD and has never included, as does Ramadan, nightly feasting and a predawn meal.

