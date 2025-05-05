King Charles to deliver Canada’s first throne speech in decades for Carney Liberals

Both Mark Carney and King Charles III have ties to the World Economic Forum and are known for championing globalist causes.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that King Charles III will be giving a throne speech for Canada at the end of the month, something that has not happened in nearly 50 years.

In his first post-election press conference last Friday, Carney, who previously served as the governor of the Bank of England, announced that Charles III, the nation’s official head of state, will be delivering a speech from the throne in Canada on May 27.

“This historic honor matches the weight of our times,” said Carney regarding the upcoming event.

A sitting monarch has not delivered such a speech in Canada since 1977.

Carney’s globalist views seem to align closely with those of Charles. Both men have ties to the World Economic Forum, with Charles serving as one of the co-hosts for the group’s now-infamous “Great Reset” initiative launch, which seeks to usher in an economic revolution in which citizens will “own nothing.” Carney has also touted an economic “revolution” based on carbon net-zero emissions, a movement supported by the WEF.

In his press conference last week, Carney seemed to repeat this economic revolution goal but with more subdued language, promising to usher in a “new economy” in Canada and to “deepen” the nation’s ties with the world.

The official X account for the Royal Family confirmed that “Their Majesties will attend The State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa.”

Last week’s election saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who also lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now, and will soon run in a by-election to try and regain his seat.

