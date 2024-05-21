Klaus Schwab to step down as executive chairman of World Economic Forum

According to an internal email, Klaus Schwab intends to step down from his current position as head of the globalist World Economic Forum before its next annual meeting. He will transition to a role as non-executive chairman.

(LifeSiteNews) — Klaus Schwab will reportedly step down as the executive chairman of the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to Semafor, which cites an internal email to WEF staff, Schwab intends to step down from his current position as head of the powerful globalist organization before its next annual meeting in 2025 and transition to a role as non-executive chairman.

While Schwab has not announced his successor, Semafor names Norwegian politician and current president of the WEF, Børge Brende, as a likely candidate.

Schwab, who turned 86 in March, has been synonymous with the World Economic Forum, acting as chairman since he founded the organization in 1971. The WEF’s annual meeting in the small mountain town of Davos, Switzerland, attracts dozens of the world’s most powerful people each year, including CEOs of the largest corporations and foundations and many heads of state.

Despite officially being a non-profit organization, the WEF is exceptionally wealthy. Last year, it made nearly $500 million in revenue and had 200 million Swiss Francs in cash.

Schwab became well-known worldwide during the COVID crisis in 2020 when he called for a Great Reset, a globalist plan to reshape the world. He is a proponent of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, a technocratic, transhumanist agenda that includes genetically editing human beings and merging humans with computers.

Schwab and the WEF’s influence goes far beyond providing theoretical ideas to world leaders. In an address at Harvard University in 2017, Schwab bragged about how the WEF “penetrate[s] the cabinets” of governments around the world, with major politicians being alumni of the WEF’s “Young Global Leader” program. Some of the most prominent figures from the program include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emanuel Macron, and former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Arden.

“More [than] half of this [Prime Minister Trudeau’s] cabinet are actually young global leaders of the World Economic Forum,” Schwab proudly announced.

Schwab shows what kind of future he imagines for the world when he praises the “achievements” of Communist China and says that he wants to learn from its vision. During last year’s “Summer Davos” in Tianjin, China, Schwab praised the Communist country – something he has done multiple times before – saying that it “has made remarkable achievements in economy, in social development, in diplomacy, and many other areas.”

A significant part of China’s security state is its social credit system that punishes citizens for what the Chinese Communist Party deems bad behavior. By utilizing mass surveillance software, such as camera networks with facial recognition and other biometric AI tools, the Chinese government has set up an “Orwellian system of mass surveillance and predictive policing,” according to the International Consortium of Journalists.

In an Insight Report, the WEF admitted that digital IDs can facilitate “the identification, surveillance, and persecution of individuals or groups.” At the same time, it still strongly promoted the widespread implementation of digital IDs and digital currencies.

