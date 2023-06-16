Know them by their fruits: Abp. Viganò rebukes LGBT ‘pride’ as Pope praises Fr. Martin

Tune in to this week's episode of Faith & Reason, featuring John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Father James Altman.

(LifeSiteNews) — Liz Yore and Father James Altman once again join John-Henry Westen on this episode of Faith & Reason, in which the trio discusses the latest news pertaining to LGBT ideology ahead of Friday’s Feast of the Sacred Heart, a Senate report uncovering alleged corruption from the Biden family, and more.

Last month, Pope Francis wrote dissident Jesuit priest Father James Martin a letter from his hospital bed supporting the work Martin does with LGBT advocacy. The Pope also sent Martin his blessing for a conference the dissident Jesuit is hosting for LGBT people on the Feast of the Sacred Heart at Fordham University, extending the blessing to those attending.

Yore noted that the letter comes as the Catholic Church in the United States is dealing with the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and at a time when the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is meeting to discuss transgender “care” at Catholic hospitals.

Calling Francis’ letter a “slap in the face” for faithful Catholics discussing the issue, Yore commented that the letter “bodes very poorly” for the upcoming Synod on Synodality being held in October, as a “number of documents coming out of the Synod on Synodality are talking about a ‘growth of inclusivity to our ‘LGBTQIA++ friends.’”

Reacting to the letter, Fr. Altman said that the letter is “like [a] photo op,” adding “James Martin is jumping all over it, as is the left wing media, to say, ‘See, all you traditional Catholics, you need to get with the program, you need to get with the modern world, you need to accept not sin, something that for … 4,000 years has been identified by Almighty God as sin.’”

Meanwhile, Michael Hitchborn of the Lepanto Institute released a bombshell report this week exposing CommonSpirit Health, the largest Catholic health care network in the United States, for performing “transgender” surgeries on adults and minors, giving out puberty blockers to minors, and performing abortions in at least one location.

Yore noted that the timing of the report was “perfect” given the USCCB meeting. She also opined that the report is “absolutely a clarion call for the bishops to stop these absolutely abusive, horrendous procedures being done, some on children, some on very troubled people.”

“I think we all need to look at that report at Lepanto Institute, share it widely, and really ask your bishop to demand that these procedures stop immediately.”

Altman, reacting to the report, said that the bishops say they care about stopping the child sexual abuse crisis, but that they really have no interest in doing so, otherwise they would be more vociferous about events such as drag shows for children.

READ: Abp. Viganò praises Dodgers prayer rally: ‘Blasphemous’ to celebrate LGBT ‘pride’ over the Sacred Heart

“They’d be speaking up about this kind of stuff because this is poisoning the minds of youth with this nonsense, and it’s poisoning the minds of every single Catholic [who’s] … going to throw up their hands and say, ‘Well, I guess … even the bishops can’t agree. I guess it’s no big deal; we’ll just follow our conscience, and love is love,” Altman said.

Earlier this week, Yore and fellow Faith & Reason panelist Jack Maxey appeared on a special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the latest updates on the alleged Biden family corruption. Among the allegations made against the Bidens is that a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) document shows Joe and Hunter Biden were involved with a $10 million pay-to-play scheme involving a Ukrainian oligarch, who gave both Bidens $5 million for their participation. The findings also indicated that the oligarch had incriminating voice recordings of the Bidens regarding the scheme.

Yore noted that the mainstream media has not reported on any of the new revelations, but have reported on the recent indictment of former president Donald Trump, something which she considers “pretty terrifying.”

“The Trump indictment is … clearly a distraction not to focus on [the Biden family revelations],” she said. “This Ukrainian [issue] is just one of, we believe, many … pay-to-play schemes. And so that’s what needs to be looked at.”

Altman, commenting on the allegations, noted that the Bidens are “puppets,” and compared the Bidens’ alleged corruption to that of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, which had to pay billions of dollars in fines, costs, and reparations as a result of over twenty criminal and civil suits.

“You have these people up here, the J.P. Morgan people … these puppeteers are way above the Bidens,” Altman opined. “These people up here, by the way, also control the media. So of course they’re not going to have the media [report on the Bidens] because Biden is a useful puppet. And the people, because they are so dumbed down, are useful idiots.”

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason. Have a happy and holy Feast of the Sacred Heart!

