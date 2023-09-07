Kourtney Kardashian ‘eternally grateful’ for emergency surgery that saved her unborn child

'Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,' the reality TV star declared.

(LifeSiteNews) — Troubled celebrity Kourtney Kardashian shared surprisingly pro-life sentiments on Wednesday when she announced that her unborn baby’s life had been spared during an emergency surgery last week.

The reality TV star and model reportedly went to the hospital on Friday, September 1, for an emergency undisclosed that brought her husband, Travis Barker, back to the United States from his rock band’s tour in Scotland and Ireland. Yesterday, Kardashian explained what had occurred in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian went on to explain that her previous three children were born after “really easy pregnancies,” leaving her “[un]prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she concluded. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

“God is great,” Barker added in a message posted on X. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Details on what complication threatened the baby’s life were not disclosed.

The parents’ response to the situation grabbed the attention of pro-life activist and Live Action founder Lila Rose, who wrote on X, “this is the pro-life way.”

The child is Kardashian’s first with her husband Barker, whom she married last year. He has three kids (two biological and one stepdaughter) from a previous marriage, and she also had three children from a previous relationship.

To announce her pregnancy to her husband in June, Kardashian help up a sign during a concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Upon seeing the message, a stunned Barker left his place behind the drum set and went into the crowd to embrace his wife.

The couple reportedly attempted in vitro fertilization (IVF) when they were first married but decided in May that they were “officially done” with the artificial process. Kardashian expressed their desire for a child together while acknowledging that “whatever’s meant to be” and that the family “[has] a full, blessed life.”

She also pointed out that her experience with IVF had led her to experience what she described as “early menopause” and caused long-term negative effects on her physically and mentally. Instead of forcing an artificial pregnancy, Kardashian stressed the importance of “being a good parent to my kids.”

The baby she and Barker are currently expecting was conceived naturally, after abandoning attempts at IVF. Unlike sisters Khloe and Kim, who have both used surrogacy, Kourtney has carried all four of her children in her own womb. In May, Khloe candidly shared the negative results of surrogacy, describing the process as “transactional” and one that led to challenges in connecting with her son.

More than a decade ago, LifeSiteNews reported that when Kourtney was expecting her first child at age 30, she considered abortion but chose life after reading testimonies from post-abortive women. Though she didn’t take a moral stand against abortion, the celebrity described how she “was sitting on the bed hysterically crying” upon hearing the horror stories of guilt-ridden mothers who had killed their babies.

