Kristi Noem says chemical abortions are still illegal in South Dakota despite new FDA rules

'South Dakota will continue to enforce all laws including those that respect and protect the lives of the unborn,' state leaders say.

PIERRE, South Dakota (LifeSiteNews) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley reminded pharmacists in the state that it is illegal for them to distribute chemical abortion drugs.

The letter came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed federal regulations to allow Walgreens, CVS, and other pharmacies to distribute the drugs, effectively turning each store into an abortion facility.

“Chemical abortions remain illegal in South Dakota,” the state’s leaders wrote in their letter on Jan. 24.

Pharmacies “are prohibited from procuring and dispensing abortion-inducing drugs with the intent to induce an abortion” and locations that do “are subject to felony prosecution under South Dakota law, despite the recent FDA ruling.”

“Their resources should be focused on helping mothers and their babies, both before birth and after,” the governor and attorney general wrote.

“All abortions, whether surgically or chemically induced, terminate the life of a living human being,” the letter concluded. “South Dakota will continue to enforce all laws including those that respect and protect the lives of the unborn. We trust pharmacists doing business in this state will take the same approach to respecting life.”

Gov. Noem is the latest Republican leader to warn pharmacies against participating in Biden’s abortion scheme.

The administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis notified pharmacies on January 11 that selling abortion drugs is in violation of Florida law.

“In light of the recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow retail pharmacies to dispense Mifepristone, the Agency issues this alert to remind providers that they must continue to comply with Florida laws that govern the performance of abortions,” DeSantis’ Agency for Healthcare Administration wrote.

Students for Life of America has criticized the FDA’s decision.

“The FDA doesn’t seem to care who dies after taking chemical abortion pills, as long as a baby’s life is also ended,” SFLA president Kristan Hawkins said in early January. “Even as the death count of women taking chemical abortion pills has gone up along with the distribution of these deadly drugs, they claim there is nothing new to consider. This reckless abuse of power makes it easier for abortion vendors to profit by ignoring the needs of women.”

Students for Life plans to protest at Walgreens headquarters in Illinois on Valentine’s Day.

New York City has decided to go the opposite direction and hand out free abortion drugs to anyone who wants them.

“No other city in the nation, or in the world, has a public health department that has provided medication abortion,” Mayor Eric Adams boasted recently. “We are the first.”

