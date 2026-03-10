Kristi Noem testifies that Biden admin paid child traffickers to bring minors across the border

Child sex trafficking had more than tripled under the Biden administration, with over 90% of victims being migrant children trafficked for prostitution and HHS-funded abortions for illegal immigrant teens.

(LifeSiteNews) — Testifying under oath before a congressional committee, now-former Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem revealed that DHS had located about 145,000 unaccompanied migrant children who were brought into the U.S. by child traffickers that were paid by the Biden administration.

Many of these children were lost by the Biden administration, which failed to track them, according to Noem.

“Under the Biden administration, the government paid sponsors in HHS to host these children,” Noem said. “We found instances where they trafficked these children themselves. So, under that administration, we not only had children that were in this country as a part of a (government) program, (but the) government was paying individuals that were knowingly trafficking them and abusing them.”

Under the Trump administration, “That has stopped,” Noem said.

“We have gone through and found these children and put them back with their families … with loved ones who will care for them,” she said.

“We have other countries (that) we’ve been working with to get their children back home, where we’ve been prevented from returning these families and helping them to be reunified by activist judges,” she shockingly explained.

“We will continue to work to ensure that these individuals and these children that were abused by the trafficking over the border have the opportunity to be brought back to their families and to their loved ones,” Noem said.

During the Biden-Harris administration, LifeSiteNews reported how child sex trafficking had more than tripled, with over 90% of victims being migrant children trafficked for forced prostitution.

Tens of thousands of calls to a hotline for unaccompanied minors went unanswered under Biden, while the Democrat president’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funded abortions for illegal immigrant teens.

Noem’s testimony preceded her surprise removal from office by President Donald Trump amid controversy over immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and criticism of a $220 million ad campaign that she approved.

