Kristi Noem vetoes central bank digital currency bill, warns it’s a ‘threat to our freedom’

PIERRE, South Dakota (LifeSiteNews) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem vetoed a bill Thursday that classifies a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC) as money, while excluding private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Noem called the bill a “threat to our freedom” in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Friday, and warned that 20 other states have drawn up the same kind of legislation.
I VETOED a bill that changes the definition of money, and that opens the door for the federal government to adopt a Central Bank Digital Currency.
But more than 20 other states are facing the same legislation. Thank you @TuckerCarlson for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/ggx47PiSAb
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 11, 2023
“By defining ‘money’ in this proposed way, HB 1193 opens the door to the risk that the federal government could more easily adopt a CBDC which then may become the only viable digital currency,” Noem explained in her veto letter.
By giving the government control over currency, the bill would enable them to “control people,” she warned on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
“If the government doesn’t approve of what you’re purchasing, if they have the only form of digital currency out there that is endorsed and utilized in the country, they can control how you spend that money and thus take away all your freedom,” said Noem.
The bill, which is “sold as an update to the guidelines of the Universal Commercial Code, backed by all of our financial institutions,” according to Noem, defines money as a “medium of exchange that is currently authorized or adopted by a domestic or foreign government.”
She added in her veto letter that since the bill also “expressly exclud[es]” decentralized digital assets — known as cryptocurrencies — as money, it would make them more difficult to use, and “put South Dakota citizens at a business disadvantage.”
The G20 meeting this October will see the most powerful nations in the world - the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the E.U., Australia, India, China, Russia and Brazil among others - discuss climate policies that are already affecting billions of people around the world.
This powerful cadre of international leaders wants the world to run on solar and wind power, forcing an end to the use of gas, oil and nuclear power, as well as crushing beef farmers because of supposed methane emissions.
But the harsh impact of such policies is already being felt, with energy blackouts and soaring inflation hammering people around the world, making it beyond time for all of us to speak out.
SIGN: Tell G20 leaders that their radical climate policies are making basic foods, fuel, heating and electricity increasingly unaffordable for normal citizens.
As western leaders turn off the oil spigots and impose draconian restrictions on farmers, we've all experienced the pain of increased prices, not least at the pump and the grocery store.
This inflation was entirely avoidable if only our politicians prioritized food and energy security over climate theories, but instead they have succumbed to radical environmentalists whose agenda would cripple the livelihoods and living standards of much of the globe.
Communities all around you are feeling the weight of crushing price hikes, which will soon reach your own food isles and gas pumps if it hasn't already.
The effects of inflation are being felt in the developing world most, as fuel and food prices sky rocket, making even worse poverty an inevitabilty for hundreds of millions of people.
Reality will hit home for us soon.
The harshest effects of energy shortages will be felt this winter in the west, when our leaders' decisions to cut oil supplies and reject Russian natural gas will:
- force heating, fuel and electricity prices to sky rocket
- continue to make food more expensive
- risk a global depression as inflation spirals out of control
- prompt more blackouts
- make civil unrest a real possibility
The media are already preparing people for rolling blackouts. States like California and countries like England are warning citizens that they face severe electricity and gas shortages.
Now is the time to speak out and be part of a movement that can prevent this disaster spreading.
SIGN the petition calling on international leaders to abandon their reckless energy agenda and return the world to economic stability.
The entire climate change industry is based on models that have been consistently inaccurate for decades, with Al Gore among the most infamous prophets of doom to be proven wrong.
In 2009 Gore told the COP15 climate change conference in Copenhagen that the North Pole would be ice-free by 2014, a claim that remains wildly off the mark.
Arctic sea ice has increased since 2012 and is now close to the average for 1991-2000 – another inconvenient fact for climate change alarmists, alongside thriving polar bears and more coral on the Great Barrier Reef. https://t.co/3m7jcaj1hV— Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 1, 2022
Al Gore is not alone in getting things wrong however, as this brief timeline of scaremongering headlines proves:
The world needs to wake-up to what's really happening: our lives are being upended on the basis of climate theories and models that have been consistently wrong for decades.
It's time to stop the scaremongering and push back against the radical agenda of international elites.
SIGN & SHARE: Tell G20 leaders that their radical climate policies are making basic foods, fuel, heating and electricity increasingly unaffordable for normal citizens.
Thank you.
Noem is urging South Dakota lawmakers to reverse their decision and help her “kill this bill once and for all,” since they had passed it by margins that would allow them to overturn Noem’s veto: 49-17 in the House of Representatives and 24-9 in the Senate.
Critics have increasingly warned in recent years that CBDCs enable full-blown tyranny by allowing the government to restrict or even freeze a citizen’s purchasing power, thereby coercing its constituents into submitting to its decrees.
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis openly warned of the dangers of CBDCs in August, highlighting the fact that direct control and taxation of bank accounts are what set CBDCs apart from other digital transaction platforms like Venmo.
“…I can see why China would do it. If they want to monitor every one of your transactions, you could do that with a central bank digital currency. You can’t do that with Venmo. If you want to impose negative interest rates, you can do that with a central bank digital currency. You can’t do that with Venmo,” said Kashkari.
CBDCs are not a pure hypothetical, but are being actively pursued in many countries around the world, including the U.S., which is currently researching how to implement a national CBDC. The Biden administration declared research into CBDC deployment to be of the “highest urgency” in a March 9 executive order.
Investment guru Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” condemned the CBDC May 9 executive order as “the most treasonous act in U.S. history” and “communism in its purest form,” for enabling totalitarian control.
Financial advisor Joe Brown has warned that a U.S. CBDC can be deployed earlier than the government is suggesting, since the infrastructure for a U.S. CBDC is being quietly developed through a FedNow digital instant payments service, which the Federal Reserve announced would begin “full-scale pilot testing” in mid-2023.