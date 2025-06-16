LA Children’s Hospital to shut down ‘gender clinic’ due to Trump executive order

The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is closing its ‘Center for Transyouth Health and Development’ because of Trump’s executive order banning federal funds for ‘gender transitioning’ minors.

LOS ANGELES, California (LifeSiteNews) — The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is closing its “gender clinic” next month thanks to President Donald Trump’s new policy.

In a June press release, the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced the closure of its so-called “Center for Transyouth Health and Development,” which committed gender mutilations and distributed irreversible puberty blocking drugs to children.

“Despite this deeply held commitment to supporting LA’s gender-diverse community, the hospital has been left with no viable path forward except to close the Center for Transyouth Health and Development, effective July 22, 2025,” the hospital announced.

The hospital revealed that the decision “followed a thorough legal and financial assessment of the increasingly severe impacts of recent administrative actions and proposed policies.”

The news followed Trump’s executive order banning federal funds to health entities that “transition” minors. Since Trump signed the order, many medical associations have announced an end to the dangerous practice of irreversible “transitioning” of minors.

The LA facility is notorious for pushing irreversible drugs and surgeries on minors who to not realize the gravity of their decisions.

In December 2024, LifeSiteNews reported that the one of the most prominent practitioners of “sex change” surgeries for minors, who worked at the LA Children’s Hospital, is being sued by a former client in a high-profile medical negligence lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, a 20-year-old drama student at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), accuses Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy and numerous other defendants for allegedly pressing and rushing her into irreversible transgender procedures as a minor, potentially rendering her infertile, despite her struggles with mental health and her suffering from prior sexual abuse.

Indeed, a significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

So-called “gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s “Clinic for Transgender Health,” where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

