Labour board grants hearing to suspended gov’t worker denied religious exemption from COVID vaccine

Jennifer Squires, a senior financial services adviser with Parks Canada, is one of many Canadians suspended without pay for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian federal labour board has agreed to hear the case of a government employee who was denied a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board recently granted Jennifer Squires, a senior financial services adviser with Parks Canada, a hearing after her religious exemption was denied and she was suspended without pay, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“The grievance is neither trivial nor vexatious,” wrote Marie-Claude Perrault, an adjudicator with the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, which is the legal term for confirming that Squires’ request is reasonable.

While the Board agreed to hear her case, it has yet to set a date for the hearing. Squires’ union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, told the board, “The remedies she seeks relate to a grave injustice to her.”

On November 15, 2021, the Canadian Cabinet enforced mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 resulting in an estimated minimum of 2,560 employees being suspended without pay.

In a 2022 Inquiry of Ministry, the Treasury Board reported that only 540 of the 2,042 employees who applied for a religious exemptions were approved, which is only 26%.

“Managers are not making these decisions on their own,” the board claimed. “They were supported by experienced human resources professionals who receive policy guidance.”

However, the Trudeau government has been caught instructing companies to refuse religious exemptions, such as in September 2022 when a memo was released revealing the federal government coached airlines to deny unvaccinated travelers’ requests for religious exemptions.

The memo claimed, “A conviction the Covid-19 vaccine contains aborted human or animal fetal cells or that DNA is altered by mRNA vaccines is empirically incorrect and should not be used as a rationale for the granting of a religious exemption even were this belief sincerely held or rooted in religion.”

The fact is, the COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, and which are still in an experimental trial phase, including the Pfizer jab for ages 12 and up, all have connections to cells derived from aborted babies.

Also, all of the COVID jabs approved for use in Canada are still experimental, with clinical trials not being completed until 2023.

In April, a Canadian mother revealed that she suffers from major physical damage after her employer forced her to take the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Squires is not alone in fighting the mandates as many are now suing the Canadian government for forcing them to receive the experimental shot.

In May, a group of Canadian pilots and airline workers who lost their jobs for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates launched a class-action lawsuit against the federal government over its vaccine mandate for aviation, seeking full compensation.

