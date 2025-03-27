Laicized ex-bishop who married obscene satanic author to be subject of fictional TV show

A new series will depict the controversial story of former Catholic bishop Xavier Novell, who left the priesthood for satanic-erotica author Silvia Caballol.

SOLSONA, Spain (LifeSiteNews) — A television show is set to be produced about the controversial story of an ex-bishop and his reported marriage to a divorced erotica author in Spain.

As highlighted in Spanish media on Wednesday, a new television series is set to be based on the notable subject of a young, former bishop from Spain.

The former Catholic bishop of Solsona, Xavier Novell, is soon to be immortalized in television history along with the Spanish erotica author Silvia Caballol, with whom he reportedly entered into a Catholic marriage in 2024.

Details of the show have yet to be finalized, but it is to be a fiction series based on the lives of Caballol and Novell, whose story has captured interest.

Novell had been one of the youngest bishops in Spain at the time of his appointment in 2010, but on August 23, 2021, Pope Francis publicly accepted the resignation of the 52-year-old prelate, with the Spanish bishops stating that Novell had offered his resignation for “strictly personal reasons” and that he did so under the conditions of Canon 401 §2 of the Church’s Code of Canon Law.

Initially a mystery, the resignation was soon explained when it emerged that that Novell had resigned in order to continue his relationship with Caballol and to move in with her.

Caballol, 14 years Novell’s junior and already a divorcee with three children from a former marriage, is a psychologist and author whose works promote erotic and satanic content.

The pair obtained a civil marriage in November 2021, at a time in which Caballol claimed that Novell was still a bishop but unable to publicly minister.

Just eight months after Novell’s episcopal resignation was publicized, it was also announced in local news that Caballol had just given birth to twin daughters with Novell.

In April of last year, Caballol claimed via a social media post that they had received a Catholic marriage, citing the Pope’s intervention. “Xavier and I, finally, were able to get married in the Church, thanks to the mercy of the Holy Father who granted him secularization,” she wrote.

According to Spanish news outlets, the TV series will also see international distribution, and has been the subject of much interest from competing media companies with “significant financial offers.”

It will be produced by a company called “La Manchester,” which is owned by a journalist Ricard Ustrell.

Caballol had run a public poll on whether to accept offers of a TV production, and announced her intention to move forward with La Manchester via another social media post.

Novell’s episcopal career was marked by contradictions and “fickleness.” He was outspoken about the evil of homosexual activity, while describing himself as both “conservative” and “progressive.” As LifeSiteNews correspondent Jeanne Smits reported in 2021, Novell’s record while in seminary included advocating for female ordination, optional clerical celibacy, and general absolution.

He also made headlines for his political action, flipping between banning priests from being politically active in 2014, to then himself prominently supporting Catalonian independence in 2017.

A recent Statista report documents that as of September 2024 some 57.1 percent of Spaniards identify as Catholic, up from 52.9 percent in July 2023, but down from the 13-year high of 73.1 percent in January 2013.

