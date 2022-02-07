Large numbers of truckers, farmers fill the streets of Toronto to protest COVID restrictions

Footage of the protests showed thousands of citizens and dozens of tractors and trucks lining the streets to voice their opposition to the continuous removal of freedoms in the name of COVID.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Farmers, truckers, and other protestors descended upon the city of Toronto this weekend to protest COVID mandates in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

Footage of the protests showed thousands of citizens and dozens of tractors and trucks lining the streets to voice their opposition to the continuous removal of freedoms done by Canadian governments in the name of COVID.

While the bulk of the protest took place on Saturday, by late Friday afternoon footage emerged of many tractors with Canadians flags and other signs already lining downtown Toronto in anticipation of the following day’s events.

“The view this afternoon downtown Toronto. Farmers are uniting in support of the Truckers. Tomorrow morning, we’re bringing them to Ottawa! Wave after wave, week after week, we’re not leaving until we’re a free country again,” posted Ontario politician Randy Hillier on Twitter.

The view this afternoon downtown Toronto. Farmers are uniting in support of the Truckers. Tomorrow morning, we’re bringing them to Ottawa! Wave after wave, week after week, we’re not leaving until we’re a free country again. #FreedomConvoy2022 #NoMoreLockdowns #cdnpoli #onpoli pic.twitter.com/ZD2vjUavjd — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) February 4, 2022

“No farmers, No Truckers, No Food,” read a sign on one of the tractors in a picture captured by the National Post.

In one of the most viral videos from the weekend’s events, thousands can be seen cheering, singing, and dancing, as a man in a turban holding a Canadian flag fixed to a hockey stick is held up above the crowd. In the clip, Indian music can be heard as trucks blast their horns and people cheer.

In Toronto tonight, Canadians are united in freedom and unity with hockey sticks and bhangra 😁 pic.twitter.com/jpRgDz2sHS — Dustin PREM-SINGH-Penner (@Dustinpenner25) February 6, 2022

“In Toronto tonight, Canadians are united in freedom and unity with hockey sticks and bhangra,” stated Dustin Prem-Singh-Penner to accompany the joyful footage.

In yet another video posted to social media from Saturday, hundreds can be seen in an intersection waving Canadian flags and holding homemade signs supporting freedom from medical tyranny and opposition to COVID restrictions.

Toronto, right now!!!!

Great peaceful protest. A Canadian right! pic.twitter.com/qb2AvhIHzm — bu/ac (@buperac) February 5, 2022

“I was covering the #TruckersforFreedom protest in Toronto for ⁦[True North]. The crowd was massive. I suspect that there were tens of thousands of people attending,” added independent journalist Jonathan Bradley on Twitter.

Despite the size of the protests, left-wing activists and politicians took to Twitter to smear the protests as shameful and unrepresentative of Toronto.

“Healthcare workers have been told not to wear their scrubs to avoid harassment on their way to work. They’ve gone from being celebrated to being asked to hide their identities. Any politician supporting these occupations is encouraging these threats. And, that’s wrong,” wrote New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh.

“Toronto police advise hospital workers not to wear scrubs to work this weekend ahead of planned anti-vaccine trucker protest in downtown,” wrote mainstream news outlet CP24.

Rebuking the mainstream claims, the Toronto Police Service took to Twitter to say that they have never, and would never, make such a recommendation to hospital staff.

“The Service would not direct hospital workers on whether or not to wear their uniforms. We understand some staff have expressed concerns about being identified as healthcare workers,” posted the TPS. “We want to reassure them that healthcare workers are a priority to the Toronto Police Service. We will have a heightened police presence around hospitals this weekend to ensure staff members, as well as patients and their families, feel safe going to and from work.”

