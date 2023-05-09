Large study finds people who received COVID jab have higher risk of visual impairment

(LifeSiteNews) — A new large cohort study revealed that people who received the COVID-19 injections were up to 3.5 times more likely to suffer from visual impairment than the unvaccinated.
The study, published in the renowned British scientific journal Nature, found that the overall “risk of retinal vascular occlusion in the vaccinated cohort” was significantly higher than in the unvaccinated.
Retinal vascular occlusion is a prevalent cause of visual impairment. One common type of retinal vascular occlusion is Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), where “the flow of blood from the retina [blood vessels inside the eye]” to the heart is blocked “often because a [blood] clot is blocking the retinal vein.”
RVO and other types of retinal vascular occlusion can lead to vision loss, including permanent blindness.
The study authors used the TriNetX network database, one of the largest health care and life sciences datasets in the world. “Data for this analysis were restricted to patient data from the United States collected between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022, derived from 52 health care organizations,” the authors stated.
“Individuals with COVID-19 vaccination had a higher risk of all forms of retinal vascular occlusion in 2 years after vaccination, with an overall hazard ratio of 2.19.”
The higher risk of visual impairment that the individuals who received the COVID shot faced could not have been caused by the COVID-19 virus, since the study only included people that never tested positive for COVID.
Out of over 6.7 million individuals from the TriNetX network database who never had a positive COVID test result, 883,117 were vaccinated and 5,871,737 were unvaccinated.
Interestingly, an overwhelming majority (more than 80%) of the group who never had COVID were unvaccinated, which indicates that vaccinated individuals were actually more likely to get the disease.
The study authors attempted to make the two groups as comparable as possible by matching characteristics like age, sex, and race and creating a “cohort at a ratio of 1:1,” meaning that two groups of 739,066 individuals each (one vaccinated, one unvaccinated) remained for the comparison.
The data analysis showed that “[t]he cumulative incidence of retinal vascular occlusion was significantly higher in the vaccinated cohort compared to the unvaccinated cohort, 2 years and 12 weeks after vaccination.”
“The overall risk of retinal vascular occlusion in the vaccinated cohort was 2.19 times higher than that in the unvaccinated cohort at 2 years […]. Two years after vaccination, the chances of all subtypes (BRAO, BRVO, CRAO and BRVO) of retinal vascular occlusion increased significantly in the vaccinated cohort,” the study reads.
The study also compared the risk of retinal vascular occlusion within 12 weeks of vaccination. The risk for the vaccinated was 3.54 times higher than that of the unvaccinated in this time frame.
While the risk of the vaccinated suffering visual impairment is significantly higher compared to the unvaccinated, the study authors state that “vaccine-related retinal vascular occlusion is very rare.”
Out of 506,701 vaccinated individuals below the age of 65, 415 had a type of retinal vascular occlusion, while 1108 of the vaccinated people 65 and older (out of 236,804) had one type of retinal vascular occlusion.
“This large multicenter study strengthens the findings of previous cases,” the study authors stated, adding that “[r]etinal vascular occlusion may not be a coincidental finding after COVID-19 vaccination.”
Since retinal vascular occlusion is associated with blood clots in the arteries or veins, one may speculate that it is caused by the same strange blood clots that were observed by embalmers in deceased people who received the COVID jab.
READ: UK funeral director tells Steven Crowder about strange blood clots found in bodies of COVID-vaccinated
Former Pfizer executive and COVID jab critic Dr. Michael Yeadon commented on the study and told LifeSiteNews that “the fact that effects were seen to rapidly inclines me to think this is probably due to blood clots in the microcirculation, though the persistence might imply additional mechanisms or the robust physical material found at post mortem.”
Yeadon furthermore stated that he believes the COVID shots were deliberately designed to injure people.
“The alleged vaccines were designed to injure, maim and kill,” he said. “Multiple obvious toxicities were deliberately built into their designs, with the result that there would be high expectations of blood clots, autoimmune attacks and cytokine storms all over the body, depending on where it went in a given individual.”
“Finally, the mRNA agents were formulated in lipid nanoparticles, which was known from 2012 to cause accumulation in certain viscera, notably ovaries. Negative impacts on fertility were also virtually assured.”
“None of this could possibly be defended as inadvertent,” Yeadon concluded.
READ: Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon: Depopulation agenda ‘in the minds of’ people behind COVID tyranny