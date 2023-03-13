Largest abortion center in Dallas is closing after 50 years of killing the unborn

There were 'sanitation and infection control problems, including failure to properly sanitize surgical instruments or keep the facility clean,' at Curtis Boyd's Southwestern Women's Center.

DALLAS, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – The largest abortion facility in Dallas, Texas has permanently closed its doors after killing innocent babies for 50 years.

Southwestern Women’s Center shut down forever on March 2 after claiming the title of the city’s largest abortion mill since 1973. The facility had not been committing abortions since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

“Over its tenure, Southwestern Women’s Center killed thousands of children whose lives can never be replaced,” Texas Right to Life wrote in a blog post. The pro-life organization added that the facility was “owned by long-time late-term abortionist Curtis Boyd, who is an ordained Baptist minister and bragged, ‘Am I killing? Yes, I am’.”

LifeSiteNews has previously reported on Boyd’s history of his self-described “calling” to murder the unborn at all stages of development. Last April, the University of New Mexico agreed to pay $365,000 to settle a lawsuit filed against Boyd by the family of a 23-year-old who died after a late-term abortion he committed to kill her child in 2017.

“Local pro-life activists documented multiple instances of ambulances responding to calls at the abortion facility,” Texas Right to Life pointed out. “An inspection of Southwestern in November 2015 resulted in 22-pages of violations, primarily sanitation and infection control problems, including failure to properly sanitize surgical instruments or keep the facility clean.”

Now that the facility has been closed, “much better health care providers in Dallas will continue serving women in the community.” Texas Right to Life emphasized the need for pro-life pregnancy centers which provide alternative pregnancy and parenting support, over a hundred of which are located within 15 miles of the abortion center.

“It is important to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the pro-life community in Dallas who tirelessly ministered outside Southwestern Women’s Center. Their prayers, peaceful witness, and outreach to women in need have made a real impact on the community. We must continue to support and empower those who are fighting against the evil of abortion, both locally and across the country.”

The abortion facility – which also offered “information about legal abortion options out-of-state” and intrauterine device (IUD) contraceptives – stated on its website that “it has been a great honor and privilege to serve the pregnant people of Texas and we will continue to care for those patients at our sister clinics—Southwestern Women’s Options in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Presidential Women’s Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.”

After the Dobbs decision and failed attempts to block legislation, a near-total ban on abortion went into effect in Texas, with exceptions in place when the mother’s life is threatened. Some lawmakers later expressed support for an exception to be made in cases of rape. Data released in January showed that since August 2022, only three abortions were committed in the state due to life-threatening complications for the mother while no elective abortions were committed.

New Mexico remains one of the most dangerous states for the unborn, with abortion legal up until birth. Following Roe’s reversal, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order barring state agencies from prosecuting abortionists who travel to illegally kill babies in other states. In December, Lea County – which is located on the border of Texas and New Mexico – passed an ordinance requiring the county to adhere to federal laws surrounding the mailing of abortion pills, declaring itself a “sanctuary” for the unborn.

Last week, Florida Republicans introduced legislation to ban abortion at six weeks gestation, furthering the 15-week ban currently in effect. If passed, the bill will prevent the death of the unborn after six weeks except if the mother proves she is seeking an abortion after rape or incest. However, these motivations for obtaining an abortion will not count as valid reasons past 15 weeks. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has supported pro-life measures in the past, is expected to sign the legislation.

