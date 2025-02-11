Last abortion facility in Kentucky will be demolished

The final remaining abortion center in Kentucky – EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville – is set to be torn down. Kentucky has prohibited nearly all abortions since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (LifeSiteNews) — The last abortion facility in Kentucky will finally be demolished.

EMW Women’s Surgical Women’s Center in Louisville is the last remaining abortion facility in the state. Its Lexington facility had been cited for “filthy” conditions, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Pro-life activists previously won a federal lawsuit against a “buffer zone” around the abortion facility. The “buffer zone” stopped the advocates from expressing their views against abortion and reaching women and men in need.

The Courier Journal reported:

Zyyo, a New York-based commercial real estate development firm, has requested a wrecking permit to tear down the building with plans to turn the property into a temporary 66-space parking lot. The land is part of a long-term plan to build a 27-story, $175 million tower called One Forty West, which would feature a 300-room hotel near the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The news outlet painted a rosy picture of the abortion facility, which regularly killed innocent preborn babies.

The story discussed how the demolition is the “true end of an era after devoting years to fighting for abortion access” for local abortion supporters.

The news outlet also reported how, for abortion activists, the closed facility, where babies were killed, “remained a symbol of the community they had built. Clinic escorting was a unique experience, Jacobs said, and those who spent hours on the Market Street sidewalk formed lifelong bonds.”

“We’re never going back to that sidewalk ever again,” Ashley Jacobs, who worked as an “escort” for the abortion facility said.

Kentucky generally protects human life from abortion.

State law makes an exception for a physician to commit an abortion to “prevent the death or substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or to prevent the serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ of a pregnant woman.”

However, abortion is never necessary or justifiable to save the life of a mother or protect her health, as medical experts have affirmed.

In total, at least 76 independent abortion facilities have closed since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Activists for killing preborn babies have complained about a lack of money and “new regulations.”

“Whether it’s abortion bans or [pro-lifers] outside of the clinic or the financial challenges that come along with having to shift services, move a clinic, comply with new regulations – clinics have been under an enormous amount of financial pressure,” Jay Thibodeau, communications director for the so-called “Abortion Care Network,” told The Guardian. “The relief that they need is not coming right now.”

Further closures could follow if President Donald Trump defunds Planned Parenthood, as LifeSiteNews’ Jonathan Van Maren explained in December 2024.

