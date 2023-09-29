Donations have reached only 55 percent of our minimum $500,000 goal. If you rely on LifeSiteNews as one of your main sources of news, please support our mission today!

(LifeSiteNews) — This is our Last Call for all donations to the LifeSiteNews Fall Campaign, as it officially ends today! At the time this article was published, donations had reached only 55 percent of our minimum $500,000 goal. Yes, we still have a long way to go… BUT with your generous help, and God’s grace, we will prevail!

If you rely on LifeSiteNews as one of your main sources of news, please support our mission today!

https://give.lifesitenews.com/donate

We know our supporters are ordinary, passionate, pro-life, faithful families who give their donations as a personal financial sacrifice to support what needs to be done. We are truly humbled by the generous support we receive. So many have told us that without LifeSiteNews our families and our communities would be in danger of believing outright lies and falling prey to evil agendas.



LifeSiteNews is a wonderful family of hundreds of thousands of like-minded men and women that is so very needed in a world that seems to have gone mad. We saw that especially in our galas, during which there was incredible joy and fellowship throughout the evenings. We are still hearing from people who say that they were the highlight of their year and in some cases, even of their life.

One of our supporters recently shared with us how discovering LifeSiteNews has made such a great impact on his life. I’d like to share that comment with you because it is truly a testament of how your generosity is making a difference in the lives of many many individuals every single day.

“Finally, a place to get news coverage with truth, honesty, compassion, courage, and perseverance for the growing issues we face in this secular world. I’m so thankful, for Jesus led us to you. God bless LifeSiteNews.”

LifeSiteNews is THE place where THE truth is told!

We take you to the rallies and pilgrimages, brief you on elections in Church and state, keep you up to date with political and Church news, and share with you all the varied ways people of good will stand up against the evils of this world.

Just in the last few months, what mainstream news would have published headlines like these?

Whether you come to LifeSiteNews searching for the truth regarding the pro-life movement, freedom from globalist medical lies and manipulations or their New World Order, protection of your family values, or for the latest updates on the Catholic Church – you have a home at LifeSiteNews!

Our readers are all united in the fight for truth, and together we can press forward toward Christ and against the globalist elite.

You and I are in a great spiritual battle. As we stand for the Culture of Life, we are in conflict with the “evil” globalist elite who want to control you and change how you and your children live, think or even continue to exist in this world, subject to their twisted agenda.

Today is the Feast Day of St. Michael the Archangel. May he defend us in battle! Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil which are so manifest in the evils of this world.

As you prayerfully consider a donation, imagine the world without a news service that gives voice to the life, faith, family, and freedom values you believe in. Worse yet, imagine having to rely solely on the mainstream media for your news.

We will be there

When you go to battle against forced vaccinations and mask mandates,

To report when heroic priests refuse to close churches,

To expose the evil of abortion and the heroism of those risking their freedom to defend life,

When you refuse to allow your kids to be subject to LGBTQ indoctrination,

When you try to help family, friends and community to understand and resist anti-human, depopulation/climate change lies.

On this LAST DAY of our Fall Campaign, we ask you to kindly consider a donation of any amount to help keep this mission going strong. Small donations from many can always add up to a large amount. And those blessed with more financial means often generously make up for others who can give only a little.

https://give.lifesitenews.com/defendthetruth

Keep in mind that donations are accepted after the campaign’s end date. This is our last formal request for the Fall Campaign.

On behalf of the entire LifeSiteNews team, we thank you for your generosity, without which we could never continue this good work. Your support makes you a genuine part of the LifeSiteNews team.

Please donate today.

God bless you,

John-Henry Westen and Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founders

LifeSiteNews.com

PS – Even just $10 from each one of you can make a huge difference. Please know we realize the uncertain times we are in and have seen when many people pitch in to help, the load is much lighter. Click here to give your best gift today: https://give.lifesitenews.com/lastcall

If you have already sent in your donation for our Fall Campaign, we thank you for your generous support.

If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, please call (888) 678-6008 ext.1

Or, if you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices:

LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

UNITED STATES

LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

CANADA

Share











