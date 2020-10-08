Last Call: Join Cdl. Burke, JH Westen and other leaders for virtual conference on the rights of parents
October 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — This is the last call for men to join in on tomorrow’s online conference, “Fathers’ Call to Bishops: Help us to defend our children’s purity.”
This virtual event is organized by Voice of the Family and made available via LifeSiteNews on October 9, 2020 beginning at 12:00pm EST.
Click here to register for this FREE conference.
Those who attend will be able to watch presentations on a wide-variety of topics related to family life from the most respected leaders on pro-life and pro-family initiatives. Below is the schedule of the conference.
- 12:05pm EST — Cardinal Raymond Burke: “The rights of parents as primary educators of their children and the obligation of parents to oppose a curriculum contrary to the moral law”
- 12:25pm EST — John Smeaton, Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, UK: “Catholic bishops must oppose Vatican policy on relationships and sex education and protect our children’s purity.”
- 12:50pm EST — Dr. Joseph Shaw, Latin Mass Society, UK: “Sex Education and the ethics of consent.”
- 1:15pm EST — Dr. Tom Rogers, Society for the Potection of Unborn Children, UK: “Parents' rights under continued attack — praying for the Catholic bishops of England and Wales to change course.”
- 2:00pm EST — John-Henry Westen, LifeSiteNews: “The global pandemic of sexualization of our children with the collusion of bishops."
By registering, you’ll receive LifeEvent updates for this and for other conferences organzied by Voice of the Family and LifeSiteNews. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Sign up to attend the “Fathers’ Call to Bishops: Help us to defend our children’s purity” today. Click here to register.