Last Call: Join Cdl. Burke, JH Westen and other leaders for virtual conference on the rights of parents

October 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — This is the last call for men to join in on tomorrow’s online conference, “Fathers’ Call to Bishops: Help us to defend our children’s purity.”

This virtual event is organized by Voice of the Family and made available via LifeSiteNews on October 9, 2020 beginning at 12:00pm EST.

Click here to register for this FREE conference.

Those who attend will be able to watch presentations on a wide-variety of topics related to family life from the most respected leaders on pro-life and pro-family initiatives. Below is the schedule of the conference.