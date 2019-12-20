Last Call! We really need your help!

News

December 20, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) - We are still $107,224 from our goal. It may seem to many that it is not possible we can make it in the remaining time. And yet, we simply MUST make it.

If everyone who receives this message today pitched in whatever they could afford (even just $5 or $10!), we could still, at this very late date, easily reach and even surpass the goal.

During past campaigns, when we have been in the same, seemingly dire situation at the end of the Christmas Campaign, readers have come through and saved the day for for their LifeSite news service.

There are many forces working against us, especially with the heightened attacks against freedom of the press and growing hatred for what you and we stand for that LifeSite has experienced this year.

Today, I’m asking you to imagine the world without the daily news reports from LifeSite, without the knowledge of the darkness that plagues our society and Christian culture and the many heroes that are fighting to promote and save what is good and necessary.

The truth is, many would be without the Truth if you didn’t keep this news service, founded specifically to be of service to people like you, going with generous financial gifts of support.

We are 100% reader-funded and without your generosity, and the support of thousands of readers like you who greatly value life, family, faith and truth, we simply could not exist.

Our journalists talk with countless readers, leaders, and activists each year who tell us they don’t know what they would do without the honest, hard-hitting, original reporting LifeSite provides.

Our team of reporters is trusted to ask the hard questions, and fearlessly pursue the truth on stories that no one else will report on – no matter what the cost.

Your donation will ensure we can continue to do this! Please consider joining the LifeSiteNews family today with a donation of any amount!

For us to continue our mission to restore the culture through the power of media, it will require all those who are prompted by the Holy Spirit to dig deep and make a sacrificial offering. Millions of readers around the world depend upon your generosity!

After today, appeals related to the Christmas campaign will cease. We leave the results to Divine Providence.

As usual, we will leave the campaign thermometer up through Christmas week to New Year’s Day so you can follow the progress of last-minute mailed-in and other donations.

Remember: Every single donation counts, even if it’s only $5 or $10. Every donation brings us closer to the minimum and necessary goal we must reach in order to continue this unique international news service.