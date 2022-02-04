Last living author of Canadian rights charter endorses Freedom Convoy: ‘You must remain steadfast’

VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – The last living author of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms delivered an inspiring speech in support of the Freedom Convoy protesting dictatorial COVID mandates.
The Honorable Brian A. Peckford, a former premier of the province of Newfoundland and the last living architect of the Canadian Charter, gave a powerful and fact-laden speech last weekend in support of the Freedom Convoy protesters while detailing the egregious violations of the rights of citizens by government in the name of COVID-19.
“Every Canadian has equal rights and has equal rights before the law,” Peckford stated at a rally in Victoria, British Columbia in support of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.
He added: “Section 2 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, what does it say? It says you have freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, freedom of religion… freedom of the press,” he added.
“You have freedom to associate! You have freedom to assemble!” he told the roaring crowd, asserting that the actions of the protesters are explicitly protected under the law.
Peckford explained that per Section 6 of the Charter, Canadians have the right to move unimpeded anywhere in Canada, and even the right to “pursue a livelihood” in any province or jurisdiction in Canada. Peckford said this right was transgressed last summer when the federal government announced a ban on air, sea, and rail travel for the unvaccinated.
Detailing how under Section 7 Canadians are protected from any attempt to mandate or coerce vaccination, Peckford stated, “You also have the right to security of the person; nobody is allowed to touch you unless you agree!”
“You must remain steadfast that as an individual you come first, the groups come second…,” he urged the crowd.
“When the individual gets submerged, by a group or something else, that’s the beginning of the decline of our democracy.”
Peckford related how when the Charter, which is part of the Canadian Constitution, was written by him and his fellow politicians in 1982, they added a provision stating that the only way that these rights could be suspended even temporarily was through the democratic process in times of “war or insurrection.”
“A virus from which 99 percent recover, is no war or insurrection,” Peckford exclaimed.
“So don’t be fooled by those who try and tell you that somehow you can skirt around the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” he added.
“I was there. I helped write the damn thing! And they [the government] are wrong, and they [the truckers] are right!”
Canadian truckers are fighting back against Justin Trudeau's Covid overreach and medical tyranny, and are giving people across the country -- and the world -- a new voice for freedom!
These truckers, like millions of other Canadians, have been subjected to unprecedented medical coercion, manipulation, and intimidation on behalf of Trudeau's liberal government, and, with their livelihoods on the line, they have risen to meet the moment by bringing their cause directly to Ottawa in the form of a massive Freedom Convoy!
But, unsurprisingly, they are still being met with resistance by extreme politicians who wish to exercise complete control over these truckers' -- and all Canadians' -- medical autonomy, which is why we're asking you to show your support for these brave, hardworking men and women by adding your name and your voice to their cause.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to back off these truckers, change course in his approach to Covid, and support the medical autonomy of the truckers and all working Canadians going forward.
Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.
These truckers were categorized as "essential workers" (which they most certainly are) during the worst days of the Covid crisis, when lockdowns were the universal norm and millions of people were forced out of their jobs and offices. Even so, they remained on the job through it all, ensuring that essentials were available to people in every corner of the country, even when some businesses were shut down and strict rules were in place that made something as simple as grocery shopping a challenge for millions.
In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau went out of his way to compliment these men and women back in March of 2020, tweeting the following:
While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that - like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.
In fact, But just yesterday, Trudeau went on the record at a press conference labeling these truckers everything from "racists" to "Nazis" in a simply stunning reversal from his earlier comments.
So why the sudden change in attitude from the Prime Minister?
Because, as it turns out, these truckers are refusing to sit idly by while their rights -- and the rights of millions of working Canadians -- remain under attack like never before, and they are standing up to Trudeau and challenging his government's radical medical tyranny head-on.
With their livelihoods on the line, these truckers decided it was time to take action.
This past weekend, the #FreedomConvoy led a 50-mile-long caravan of what's estimated to be thousands of truckers from across Canada to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where they staged a monumental demonstration to protest Trudeau's vaccination mandate.
In addition, truckers from across the United States (who are similarly fighting to preserve their own medical freedoms against a power-hungry federal government) also joined the Freedom Convoy to stand in solidarity with their neighbors to the north.
This massive, now-international movement to restore the individual rights of these truckers and all working people after nearly two years' worth of lockdowns, mandates, and vast government overreach and infringement is taking Ottawa -- and all of Canada -- by storm.
Look no further than the trucker's GoFundMe, which has raised $10 million in support of their cause -- more than what was raised by either of Canada's two major political parties during the last financial quarter of 2021.
The grassroots are clearly on their side (and the side of freedom), but even so, Trudeau remains unmoved...
He has dismissed the truckers and their supporters as a "small fringe," and has even accused the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and its participants of holding "unacceptable views."
But Justin Trudeau is wrong: These hardworking men and women are not racists or Nazis, and they are certainly not a fringe group -- they are patriotic, freedom-loving Canadians who refuse to stand down when being faced with egregious medical tyranny on the federal government's part, and who are using their constitutional right(s) to freedom of speech and expression to be a unified voice for millions of others faced with similar medical mandates.
And they need our support.
So please, take a few minutes now to SIGN and SHARE this important petition asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse course by supporting these truckers (and all working Canadians) by abandoning intrusive, unconstitutional vaccination mandates for working people going forward.
This petition will be delivered, in person, to both Prime Minister Trudeau and the leaders of the Freedom Convoy.
Let's show Justin Trudeau, once and for all, that the desire to live and work freely is not just limited to a "small fringe," but rather the inherent right of ALL Canadians and their millions of backers from across the globe -- including YOU!
Peckford has been outspoken in recent months about the flagrant violation of Canadians’ rights during the so-called COVID-19 emergency.
Last week, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced that they had filed a lawsuit in federal court on Peckford’s behalf, seeking to strike down the federal government’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements for air travelers.
“It is becoming more obvious that being vaccinated does not stop people from getting Covid and does not stop them from spreading it,” stated Peckford while announcing his suit.
“The government has not shown that the policy makes flying safer—it simply discriminates,” he underscored.
“When I heard Prime Minister Trudeau call the unvaccinated ‘racists,’ ‘misogynists, ‘anti-science’ and ‘extremist’ and his musing ‘Do we tolerate these people?’ it became clear he is sowing divisions and advancing his vendetta against a specific group of Canadians—this is completely against the democratic and Canadian values I love about this country,” Peckford lamented.
“The federal travel ban has segregated me from other Canadians. It’s discriminatory, violates my Charter rights, and that’s why I am fighting the travel ban,” he added.
While the Federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has continued to double down on the implementation of COVID restrictions, maligning those opposed to the tyranny as a “fringe minority,” the Freedom Convoy seems to have put pressure on politicians around the country.
Since the truckers’ convoy arrived in Ottawa last weekend, the western provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan have announced their intentions to remove all COVID restrictions in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the federal Conservative Party has ousted their mandate-supporting leader amid the growing tension between the protestors and the COVID regime.