Last living author of Canadian rights charter sues Trudeau gov’t over travel restrictions

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – The last living politician who helped draft the Canadian constitution’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms has launched a lawsuit against Trudeau’s Federal government for violating the Charter’s provisions.

“The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms today filed a lawsuit in Federal Court seeking to strike down the federal government’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccine requirements for air travellers,” the JCCF said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The main applicant in the case is former Newfoundland Premier, The Honourable A. Brian Peckford … the only surviving drafter and signatory 40 years after the 1982 Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms was enacted,” the legal group explained.

The lawsuit specifically targets Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s October 30, 2021 policy which mandates that anyone over the age of 12 travelling by air, train, or ship must be “fully vaccinated.”

According to the JCCF, this measure has “prevented approximately 6 million unvaccinated Canadians (15% of Canada’s population) from travel within Canada and prevents them from flying out of Canada,” with the plaintiffs in the suit explaining that the measure has limited their ability to “travel to help sick loved ones, get to work, visit family and friends, take international vacations, and live ordinary lives.”

“It is becoming more obvious that being vaccinated does not stop people from getting Covid and does not stop them from spreading it,” stated Peckford in the release. “The government has not shown that the policy makes flying safer—it simply discriminates.”

“When I heard Prime Minister Trudeau call the unvaccinated ‘racists,’ ‘misogynists, ‘anti-science’ and ‘extremist’ and his musing ‘Do we tolerate these people?’ it became clear he is sowing divisions and advancing his vendetta against a specific group of Canadians—this is completely against the democratic and Canadian values I love about this country,” Peckford lamented.

“The federal travel ban has segregated me from other Canadians. It’s discriminatory, violates my Charter rights, and that’s why I am fighting the travel ban,” he added.

In the JCCF’s release, the group detailed how in their professional opinion, Trudeau’s travel mandate is in direct violation of multiple sections of the Charter, with Peckford explaining in an interview with famed psychologist Dr. Jordan B. Peterson that the Trudeau government has specifically violated Sections 2, 6, 7, and 15.

Section 2 deals with freedom of expression, association, religion, and conscience; Section 6 with each Canadians right to freely move within, and leave, Canada; Section 7 with each Canadians right to life, liberty, and security of the person; and Section 15 with equality before the law.

“Despite the confirmed science that the vaccine does not stop people from getting or spreading the virus and the repeated warnings from the WHO, it’s clear the federal government is out of step and arbitrarily restricting Canadians fundamental rights and freedoms,” stated Keith Wilson, lead counsel for the legal challenge.

“It is profoundly disturbing that a marginalized group in Canada—the unvaccinated—are essentially prohibited from leaving the country,” he added.

“Canadians have been losing hope in the Charter and our courts. We are going to put the best arguments and evidence forward so that the court can clarify where governments overstep,” concluded the lawyer.

The JCCF are not the only lawyers in Canada to decry the practices of the Trudeau government as illegal and unconstitutional. Last year, top constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati also stated that Trudeau and the provincial governments have flagrantly violated the same sections of the Charter listed by Peckford with the imposition of so-called COVID measures.

“This is not a medical or health agenda, this is a political one,” Galati said in a press conference last summer.

“They want everybody vaccinated for whatever reason. Up until now, there has never been a problem with people exercising their choice,” he continued.

“This is depraved, this is illegal, this is criminal, this is unconstitutional.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

