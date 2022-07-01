We only have a few hours! We truly need your help.

This is the last appeal day for our Summer fundraiser, and the LAST CALL for donations. After today, we cease asking for campaign donations.

As of this moment, the total received is $206,432, with $293,568 still needed to meet the minimum $500,000 goal for this campaign.

I think this is the most we have ever had to raise at the time of Last Call. But, meeting the goal can still easily be achieved, if all who visit the website or receive our emails today and over the weekend make at least a small donation.

You can still donate next week if that is more convenient for you. We frequently receive campaign donations after the formal end date.

Can you give a donation of even $10 or more? Any amount, no matter how small or large, is always needed and appreciated!

If you rely on LifeSite for most of your news, PLEASE keep the financial needs of our news mission in mind and chip in a gift of whatever you can afford to help us reach our goal of $500,000. Use this secure link to donate now: give.lifesitenews.com/lastcall

I know how uncertain the future is for your nation’s economy, that you are all struggling with the huge, government-manufactured jump in the cost of fuel and groceries, and others are coping with lost jobs and failed businesses. I realize that donating to LifeSite’s mission may therefore not be a high priority in your budgeting at this time.

Having an honest source of news, though, is hugely important. Where else is there to turn? If you agree, give here today: give.lifesitenews.com/lastcall

In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the mainstream media is doing whatever they can to pummel this enormous win and twist it to fit their agenda. We know we can’t rely on any of the legacy media who are in many ways, the agents of the culture of death.

They are not going to stop because of a Supreme Court decision, and we are already seeing them planning to possibly stack the Supreme Court with more radicals, pass some form of federal legislation to nullify the court decision, threatening all pro-life groups, and pregnancy crisis centers and other aggressive measures.

That is, LifeSite still has a huge role to play in the abortion issue, among all the other, abortion-related issues that we also cover – and that includes the de-population globalists who have been the main force behind the abortion movement for several decades.

Amidst the heightened attacks on life, family and freedom – we cannot afford not to provide an outlet for truthful news.

As an avid reader, you know that we provide something that no one else does. We are the only international news service tackling all of the issues related to life, family, faith and culture. We are battling the culture on every front, addressing each issue and helping hundreds of thousands to understand the connections behind all the issues we cover .

That is what we call providing the “Big Picture.”

We have more to report than ever before. Now is the time for readers like you to commit, to whatever degree is possible for your circumstances, to helping us ensure that we can at least maintain our current, necessary level of operations.

As you consider whether you will give to our summer campaign, imagine the world without a news service that gives voice to the pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom values you believe in. Worse yet, imagine having to rely solely on the mainstream media for your news.

This campaign is really struggling, and we are still very far off from reaching our goal. Please consider a gift of $10, $35, $50, $100, or even $250 or more at this late hour to help ensure our mission can provide truthful news to you and your family, and we will not have to dramatically cut back our services to you. Click here to donate: give.lifesitenews.com/lastcall.

Campaign donations can of course still be made after today, which often does happen after the campaigns end. From here on out, we will continue to rely on the Providence of God to get us to the finish line.

We also make a plea to all who read this letter, whether you can donate or not, to pray for the success of this campaign, as we always pray for all of you every day during our morning staff prayers.

Share











