Latest from the Vatican: Francis choosing lay Synod voters, Abp. Paglia’s assisted suicide remarks

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, Liz Yore and Father James Altman joined John-Henry Westen to discuss Pope Francis’ decision to allow handpicked laypeople to vote at the Synod on Synodality, the apparent support given to assisted suicide by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, and more.

As LifeSiteNews reported, Fox News fired Tucker Carlson, claiming that he and the network agreed to “part ways.”

Yore, speaking about Carlson’s firing, said: “I think it is a challenge for all of us. … [H]e was very much the happy warrior that we need to continue to fill the voice of the conservative movement in the airwaves and [to] see and know that this is the extent to which the corporate media will silence — censor — conservative voices. And … it really has a chilling effect. But the people have power. And they need to exercise it by turning off the television, not watching Fox, going to other conservative venues.”

Father Altman, linking the decision to fire Carlson to the 2020 election and President Joe Biden’s announcement that he is seeking a second term, said: “The only thing we ever can do, because it’s getting worse, it’s looking worse, outside the Church and certainly inside the Church, is to keep the hope that while Jesus is well aware, he will protect His faithful remnant.”

“There will be martyrs. They will persecute us. We can expect that,” he continued. “But in the end, Christ conquers, and all we can say is ‘Come, Lord Jesus.’ But do our part to stand up, and speak the truth to the people who need to hear the truth. Not because it’s going to change what these evil people that rule the world are going to do, but at least we’ll know we’re not alone and we’ll be strong in our faith.”

This week, Pope Francis changed his rules on synods, previously established in 2018 by his Apostolic Constitution Episcopalis Communio, allowing the participation of laypeople in upcoming Synod on Synodality votes in October. The change was announced by Cardinals Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, and Jean-Claude Hollerich, relator general of the Synod on Synodality. The new rules allow Pope Francis to personally select laypeople to form up to 25% of the Synod’s voting power.

READ: Fr. Rupnik continues breaking vows with secret ownership of art company making millions

Reacting to the rules change Yore remarked: “I think this is a wake-up call for all of us that although things were actually kind of dragging along in the Synod on Synodality, [Francis] sped up the process and ensured that he would win and change it into a reflection of his ideas, his personal ideas, as opposed to upholding the dogma of the faith, which is his only responsibility as the pontiff.”

“I think this is a very bad foreboding,” she continued. “I think we need to really push back on this. I think we need to keep this issue on the forefront, that this is literally changing the entire structure of the Synod on Synodality mid-stream.”

Father Altman contrasted the change to previous Church councils, whose participants consisted of bishops and heads of religious orders. Discussing the change, Altman said that “people’s opinions don’t count. The only thing that counts is the deposit of faith. That’s what they’re supposed to be doing. So hauling in 25% of laypeople, as if their opinion counts, is so contrary to 2,000 years of the Catholic Church … It’s mind-boggling.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the regularly scandalous Pontifical Academy for Life, appeared to claim that there were occasions in which euthanasia was acceptable, in violation of Catholic teaching, saying: “Personally, I would not practice suicide assistance … but I understand that legal mediation may be the greatest common good concretely possible under the conditions we find ourselves in.”

The Pontifical Academy for Life attempted to clarify his statements, releasing a statement saying: “Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, reiterates his ‘no’ towards euthanasia and assisted suicide, in full adherence to the Magisterium.” LifeSite has launched a petition for Paglia’s resignation as president of the Pontifical Academy for Life following his remarks.

Yore, commenting on the incident, said that Paglia’s statements could have been a “trial balloon” about legal compromise with euthanasia that was “shot down in mid-air.”

“I think it was sending a very strong message and trying to see if the Vatican could get away with [such a compromise],” Yore opined. “But fortunately there was somebody to transcribe [Paglia’s remarks]. And so we know precisely what he said. And it was for everybody in Italy and around Europe and the world to see … how they try and cut away at the moral issues of the Church.”

Altman discussed the Church’s teaching on assisted suicide and suffering, saying “these are the sufferings that we can offer up, both for the sake of our own soul, but also for the sake of other souls. We are called to a world of suffering, so suffering, putting people out of their suffering, like putting down your dog, is not a merciful thing to do to a human soul.”

“The Church’s teaching [has been] crystal clear from day one, that it’s nothing other than murder,” he continued. “I don’t care what the suffering is. I don’t like it any more than anybody else. I’m a very bad sufferer. But you don’t put an end [to] your life. You don’t kill yourself to do that, to put an end to the suffering.”

READ: Carmelite convent in Savannah, Georgia being forced to close after Apostolic Visitation: insider

Last month, Dr. Naomi Wolf, a contributor to Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast and a lifelong Democrat, gave a talk at Hillsdale College disclosing 11 revelations from 75,000 pages worth of Pfizer documents to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that discuss the adverse effects of their COVID jab.

Yore said of Wolf’s remarks: “She has called [the COVID jab] the greatest crime in humanity, a genocide against humanity, that Pfizer and the FDA were on notice that these mRNA vaccines were dangerous and harmful, and as a result, we will be feeling the effects of this in our country and in the world for generations. And she claims, and I think she makes a very strong argument, that the Pfizer vaccine agenda was a depopulation agenda.”

Altman, commenting on Wolf’s talk, said: “From the beginning, we’ve said it’s untried, untested, rushed to market. We don’t know the long-term effects … It’s enough to know that our bodies are the temples of the Holy Spirit and we don’t experiment on them.”

“I got canceled because I dared to say your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, which is dogmatic truth,” he continued. “And you don’t … have to be anyone’s guinea pig, and you do not have to be anyone’s lab rat. And now we’re finding out exactly that’s what we were. So somebody made that decision [to release the jabs].”

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

