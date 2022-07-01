Latest Supreme Court term was ‘clean sweep’ for Christians: pro-life attorney

‘We are five for five in terms of incredible decisions that are life-affirming. They are Constitution-defending,’ said attorney Jonathan Alexandre of Liberty Counsel.

(LifeSiteNews) – The conclusion of the U.S. Supreme Court’s most recent term leaves no doubt that this period of the high court’s history has been an epic win for Christians.

“A clean sweep is a great way to put it,” said Jonathan Alexandre, an attorney specializing in government affairs for Liberty Counsel, in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale.

“We are five for five in terms of incredible decisions that are life-affirming. They are Constitution-defending and they are really world-changing. The impact that our Constitution has impacts, of course, the Americans and their rights, but also sends a signal to the rest of the world that this is exactly the people that we are.”

This era of the Court, says Alexandre, has been defined by an acknowledgment of American tradition and a return to the rule of law as envisioned by the nation’s Founding Fathers, particularly with respect to life.

“To see this Dobbs decision come down and overrule Roe v. Wade is, without question, one of the greatest things this country has done,” Alexandre elaborated. “They’ve re-affirmed, for the first time in 50 years—but really harping on over 200 years of American history—re-affirmed the right to life that is found in the Constitution and ensuring that, as you are going through the opinion, you can’t read it without understanding that this is truly historic, precedent-setting decision, that is rooted and grounded in the Constitution. It will have effects for generations to come.”

Liberty Counsel has been a fearless and outspoken defender of pro-life and Christian values, litigating at all levels of the United States’ judiciary. In fact, the group’s “friend of the court” brief in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was cited in Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion as part of the court’s rationale for overturning Roe.

Successes for Christian principles at the high court, however, were not limited to the victory in Dobbs. Rulings in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District and Shurtleff v. City of Boston, cases in which Liberty Counsel also participated, resulted in decisions preventing the censorship of Christian viewpoints and practice.

According to Alexandre, “The Court twice, maybe three times, but twice in this term has re-affirmed the rights of an American who believes a certain way, to not just hold that in their heart, but be able to express that in the public square.”

Notwithstanding the hard work and prayer of activists over the decades, Alexandre also says that President Donald Trump deserves a great deal of credit for the Supreme Court’s recent rulings, citing both Trump’s leadership and his unwavering defense of his judicial nominees.

“What an unbelievable man that God chose for the time,” said Alexandre. “President Trump, without any apology, not only appointed these individuals, got them nominated, confirmed by the Senate, but stuck to them.”

“He could have bailed from a Kavanaugh. He could have not placed Barrett on the court when he did during that time period leading up to the election.”

“He promised that he would place two or three justices to the court that would ultimately rule according to the Constitution, and he followed that promise,” he concluded.

