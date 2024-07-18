Latin Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem thanks LifeSiteNews readers for supporting Gaza students

'Thank you for your support for the education of these young people who continue to dedicate themselves to their studies in order to better serve the community,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa wrote to LifeSiteNews.

JERUSALEM (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin (Catholic) Patriarch of Jerusalem, once again thanked LifeSiteNews for readers’ generous donations toward the education of young people from Gaza.

In a letter dated June 29, Cardinal Pizzaballa acknowledged the receipt of €7,706.73 “on behalf of the friends of LifeSiteNews for students from Gaza who are studying abroad.” (Full letter published below.)

“Thank you for your support for the education of these young people who continue to dedicate themselves to their studies in order to better serve the community,” he wrote to LifeSiteNews’ Tim Jackson.

“Please convey our gratitude to your donors for their generosity and assure them of our prayers for them from Jerusalem.”

In April, the Latin Catholic Patriarch thanked LifeSiteNews readers for the €18,615 ($19,840 USD) they had sent for emergency aid to the needy in Gaza and the Holy Land.

Readers’ donations reach the Patriarchate thanks to the offices of the Catholic Association in Ireland. The Catholic Association allowed Church officials to use their payment processing platform to receive the donations, pay the fees, and then transfer the entire amount to the Patriarchate.

