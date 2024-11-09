Latin Mass at cathedral in Bishop Strickland’s former diocese to be canceled

According to a letter written by the current head of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Vásquez, celebration of the TLM at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will cease on November 30 following direction from the Vatican.

(LifeSiteNews) — Celebration of the traditional Latin Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, Texas, the diocese formerly headed by Bishop Joseph Strickland, is ending effective November 30.

According to a letter written by the current head of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Vásquez, celebration of the traditional Latin Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will cease on November 30 following direction from the Vatican.

According to the letter, which has been shared widely on social media, the decision came directly from the Vatican’s Congregation (now Dicastery) for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

According to the letter, Vásquez, after becoming Apostolic Administrator of the diocese following Francis’ removal of Strickland last November, inquired with Rome about how to implement the demands of Francis’ 2021 motu proprio Traditionis custodes, which ended universal permission for the traditional liturgy.

“Following the guidance of the Holy See, the celebrations according to the 1962 Missal at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will come to an end on November 30, 2024,” explained Vásquez.

Vásquez did add that celebrations according to the 1962 Missal will still continue in the diocese at the parish of St. Joseph the Worker, which is headed up by the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter.

Vásquez also acknowledged that the “transition” resulting from the decision may be “difficult” for some parishioners, assuring those in his diocese of his “pastoral concern” for them.

The news of the canceled liturgy in Tyler comes almost exactly one year after Strickland was removed as head of the diocese on November 11, 2023. Prior to his ouster by Francis, Strickland had expressed support for the Latin Mass and criticized Francis for suppressing its celebration.

Strickland has maintained an active public profile since being unceremoniously dismissed from his post. In fact, next week he will be leading a Rosary Rally outside the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ annual meeting, which will be covered live by LifeSiteNews.

