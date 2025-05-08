Latin Mass celebrated in Roman basilica where Francis is buried

'Now this is just very exceptional because there hasn’t been a traditional Mass here in a long time. But it’s funny because Pope Francis just got buried here,' LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen said.

(LifeSiteNews) – A traditional Latin Mass was celebrated in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore today.

Banned from the premises during Pope Francis’ pontificate, the venerable rite was said in what is now the late pope’s burial place by a priest from the Institute of Christ the King. LifeSiteNews co-founder and Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen was present at the Mass on May 8.

✝️ HISTORIC MOMENT: Traditional Latin Mass Returns to Santa Maria Maggiore Where Pope Francis Lies at Rest@JhWesten reports from one of Rome’s holiest sites as a long-forbidden Traditional Latin Mass is celebrated just feet from Pope Francis’ tomb—for the first time in decades… pic.twitter.com/ah90VKxs4G — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) May 8, 2025

“We are here in Rome, and the traditional Mass inside (St.) Mary Major has just completed,” Westen said via X (formerly Twitter) while standing outside the basilica.

“Now this is just very exceptional because there hasn’t been a traditional Mass here in a long time. But it’s (also) funny because Pope Francis just got buried here.”

Westen reflected that God must have a sense of humor, for so soon after the late pontiff had been buried in the ancient (founded in 432 AD) church, the traditional Latin Mass was said there.

Pope Francis was a notable enemy of the traditional Latin Mass despite its growing popularity around the world, especially among young converts and other Catholics committed to living according to the orthodox Catholic faith. His motu proprio Traditionis Custodes rolled back the restoration of the Mass of the Ages, considered a priceless jewel of the liturgical patrimony of the Latin Church, which had been advanced by his predecessor Benedict XVI. Not only did Francis’ war against the traditional Rite destroy communities of faithful families that ordered their lives around the Latin Mass, it created a greater divide between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church, which has the greatest reverence for its own liturgies.

