Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem thanks LifeSite readers for emergency aid to Gaza

Cardinal Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch, included in his letter a prayer request: 'Please continue to pray for our small Christian community as they give unwavering witness of their faith and hope.'

Help Christians affected by the war in Gaza: LifeFunder

JERUSALEM (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin (Catholic) Patriarch of Jerusalem has thanked LifeSiteNews for our readers’ generous donations.

In a letter dated April 17, 2024, Cardinal Pizzaballa acknowledged the receipt of €18,615 (19,840 USD) “on behalf of the friends of LifeSiteNews for emergency aid to the needy in Gaza and the Holy Land.” (Full letter published below.)

“This donation will serve to provide food and medicine in the time of war,” the cardinal assured us. “Thank you for this donation and for your solidarity with our Christian community.”

The money got to the Patriarchate thanks to the offices of the Catholic Association in Ireland. The Catholic Association allowed Church officials to use their payment processing platform to receive the donations, pay the fees, and then transfer the whole amount to the Patriarchate.

Cardinal Pizzaballa included in his letter a prayer request:

“Please continue to pray for our small Christian community as they give unwavering witness of their faith and hope.”

RELATED: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns Israel’s ‘wanton attack’ on civilians

In return, the cardinal assured us of his prayers from Jerusalem for us.

Readers made their donations through Lifefunder. Lifefunder is LifeSiteNews’ fundraising service, an easy way to raise money for people and causes readers care about.

RELATED: Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem renews call for prayer to end ‘this senseless violence’ in Holy Land

Help Christians affected by the war in Gaza: LifeFunder

Share











