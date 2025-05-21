Latin Patriarchate confirms Cardinal Pizzaballa X account is fake

The media office of the Latin Patriarchate confirmed to LifeSiteNews that 'His Eminence does not have any personal social media.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has confirmed that a social media account presenting itself as belonging to Cardinal Pizzaballa is a fake.

In recent weeks a social media account on X has garnered increased traction amid the flurry of interest in Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and the pre-conclave speculation that he might be elected pope.

The account – found here – is presented as being a personal account of the cardinal, who serves as Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Often posting images pulled from the official social media accounts of the Latin Patriarchate, the X account has gained over 5000 followers, including some high-level clerics, journalists and officials close to the Vatican.

However, the media office of the Latin Patriarchate confirmed to this correspondent that the account is a fake.

“It’s fake for sure. His Eminence does not have any personal social media,” the Latin Patriarchate replied. They pointed social media users to follow the only official social media accounts – which, on X, is found here.

After highlighting that the X account is a fake, the user of the account blocked this correspondent and also removed a weblink directing people to donate money to his account.

A full list of the Latin Patriarchate’s online presence can also be seen via the official website.

Pizzaballa, created cardinal in September 2023, is an Italian Franciscan who has served in the Holy Land for over 30 years and has been Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem since late 2020.

Share











