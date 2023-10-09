Catholic leaders in Jerusalem call for peace between Israel and Hamas

The Latin Patriarchate and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem called for peace, protection of civilians amidst Israel-Hamas war.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic leaders in Jerusalem have released a statement calling for peace between Israel and Hamas. Israel declared war Saturday on the Islamic group Hamas, which currently controls the Gaza Strip.

The October 7 statement, issued by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, asked God to “inspire world leaders in their intervention for the implementation of peace and concord so that Jerusalem may be a house of prayer for all peoples.”

The statement also asked the “international community” and “religious leaders in the region and in the world” “to make every effort in helping to de-escalate the situation, restore calm and work to guarantee the rights of people in the region.”

The patriarchate called for a protection of access to religious sites in the area.

The Catholic leaders also called for a lasting peace solution between Israel and Palestine.

An October 8 statement from “The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem” reiterated the same demands for peace and an end to the targeting of civilians.

“In our capacity as spiritual leaders, we extend our hands to all those who suffer, and we pray that the Almighty may grant comfort to the afflicted, strength to the weary, and wisdom to those in positions of authority,” leaders stated.

“We call upon the international community to redouble its efforts to mediate a lasting and just peace in the Holy Land, based on equal rights for all and on international legitimacy,” the leaders stated.

Both Israel and Hamas have suffered casualties after Hamas launched its initial attack.

“Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded in Saturday’s attack, making it the deadliest in Israel in decades,” the Associated Press reported. “At least 232 people in the Gaza Strip were killed and 1,700 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive into Gaza.”

