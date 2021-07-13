Laura Ingraham: Parental rights under assault with vaccine coercion, sexual enticement and CRT

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In a recent monologue on the Ingraham Angle, hostess Laura Ingraham highlighted the left’s contemporary assault upon parental rights with regards to recklessly injecting children with experimental mRNA COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines without parental consent, indoctrinating children with a dark “anti-Americanism,” and encouraging them to engage in sexual activity beginning in fifth grade.

“Hide your kids,” announced the Fox News host last Friday night. “It's often said that ‘the children are our future,’ and of course that's exactly why the left wants to take them from parents who don't buy into their twisted agenda.”

On many fronts, Ingraham warned, “forces are working overtime to undermine parental rights,” and the Christian moral framework that affirms them. “From teachers’ unions to gender activists to Biden's vaccine pushers, we're seeing a concerted effort, backed by some of the

biggest financial interests out there, to indoctrinate our children into a dark mindset of anti-Americanism.”

“Now this new normal requires the undermining of American history,” she said, and “teaching concepts directly at odds with the ideal of the nuclear family.”

“On the COVID issue, government and so-called public health experts are trying to force your kids to get injected with an experimental COVID vaccine whether you want them to or not,” Ingraham warned. Part of this effort entails the Biden administration taking “their pressure campaign to your doorstep.”

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the federal government was “going to continue to press to get 12- to 18-year-olds vaccinated” despite their age category having a 99.997 percent survival rate for COVID-19, and yet at least a 1 in 333 (.3 percent) chance of a serious adverse event (SAE) occurring with injections of these experimental vaccines. This means a child is at least 10,000 times more likely to have an SAE from the vaccine, including death, than dying from COVID-19.

Psaki also said that the administration initiated “strike forces” to canvas neighborhoods, door to door, to promote jabs with these experimental biological agents.

“Strike forces?” Ingraham quipped. “[China’s Communist] President Xi must be very proud of that language.”

Indeed, “Biden’s vaccine militia will apparently be asking household adults questions about the family's vaccine status and God knows what else,” she warned.

In response to a statement by the radically pro-abortion Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, claiming that the government has a right to individual vaccine information, Ingraham countered, “Xavier, it's not your department's role to pry into the medical decisions of American citizens … [and] we trust parents, not the bureaucrats who've misled us consistently, to make important family health decisions.”

Happily, she said, Republican state officials are already responding. “Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson, politely told the feds to take their vaccine evangelization elsewhere. And the Arizona AG [Attorney General] in a letter to President Biden, raised the issue of medical privacy, writing, ‘I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona. If Americans are on the fence about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, it would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out regardless of motivations or intentions.’”

The left’s “raw obsession with vaccinating kids who rarely get ill from COVID” rightly fosters distrust, according to the Fox News host.

Such examples include a new law in Connecticut “that requires kindergarteners to be vaccinated even if it violates parents’ religious beliefs,” and a District of Columbia law that “allows children as young as 11 years old to get any vaccine, including COVID-19, without parental consent.”

In addition, “Alabama allows 14-year-olds to get the vaccine without parental consent, Oregon allows 15-year-olds to get it, and in Rhode Island and South Carolina you can get it at 16,” Ingraham said.

“Now this is just unacceptable. None of these states allow tattoos for those under the age of 18 without parental permission, but they're allowing minors to get an experimental drug?” she asked.

This makes far less sense since a new study out of England confirmed that “99.995 percent of the 469,982 children in England who were infected during the year, as examined by researchers, survived” Ingraham explained.

Such “anti-parental trends” from the left are also compounded in schools where students are “forced to read sexually explicit books,” and then actually encouraged “to have sex,” she said. Such outrages include “one of New York’s fanciest schools” that “is teaching first graders about masturbation.”

Ingraham also covered how school administrators and teachers’ unions “move into smear mode” against parents who object to Critical Race Theory being taught to their children in schools. Such assaults are reinforced by the “democrat state media” that “will defame” them as well.

In concluding, the Fox News commentator said “totalitarian societies depend on propagandizing, and their leaders ruthlessly enforce its dissemination. ‘Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.’ That was from Vladimir Lenin. We can't afford to give our would-be cultural totalitarians four more weeks with our kids, let alone four more years.”

