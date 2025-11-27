Law prevents whistleblowers from publishing video exposing late term abortions in Alberta

Alberta's strict 'bubble zone' law makes it illegal for pro-life witnesses, including counselors, to come within 50 meters of an abortion facility for any activism-related reason.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life organization Right Now has revealed that they cannot publish their last video exposing late term abortion because of Alberta’s strict “bubble zone” laws.

In a November 25th video uploaded to Facebook, Right Now executive director Allissa Golob shared that Alberta’s bubble zone laws restricting pro-life activism are preventing them from publishing last video exposing late term abortion.

“We can’t legally show you the video where I discuss abortion in an Alberta abortion facility,” Golob explained. “Not because of privacy concerns or safety issues but because Alberta has the most strict bubble zone legislation in Canada.”

In 2018, Alberta passed a “bubble zone” law that came into force under then-Premier Rachel Notley of the New Democratic Party (NDP). This legislation made it illegal for pro-life witnesses, including counselors, to come within 50 meters of an abortion facility for any activism-related reason.

Under the harsh law, first-time violators face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

As a result, legal advisors recommended that Right Now not publish footage of a pro-lifer going undercover as a mom requesting a third trimester abortion at the Kensington Clinic in Calgary.

Golob explained that the current laws would punish the pro-life organization “for recording as a patient how abortion clinic staff respond when you ask simple questions about that procedure and showing that video publicly.”

So far, Right Now has published videos from abortion clinics in Montreal, Vanoucver, and Toronto. Each clinic offered third trimester abortions to the undercover pro-lifer, even though the mother did not claim to have concerns about her own health or that of her child.

The Vancouver clinic told the 23 weeks’ pregnant mother that she could get abortion for “any reason you can think of.”

The videos from the other three clinics have gone viral on social media, resulting in many mainstream outlets, including the National Post and CBC News, to reopen the abortion debate.

Golob expressed hope that Alberta would amend their laws given Premier Danielle Smith’s recent introduction of a new law that will set “clear expectations” for professional regulatory bodies to respect freedom of speech on social media and online for doctors, nurses, engineers, and other professionals.

Bill 13, named “Peterson’s law” after Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, who was canceled by his regulatory body would limit “professional regulatory bodies from disciplining professionals for expressive off-duty conduct, except in specific circumstances such as threats of physical violence or a criminal conviction.”

