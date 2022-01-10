Canadian pastor’s lawyer: Cops were desperate to charge him after protest at health minister’s house

UPDATE (1/10/2022):



Our petition to FREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC has really caught fire!



Over the weekend, thanks to people like YOU, this important appeal to Australia's Prime Minister and concerned federal authorities calling on them to release tennis champion Novak Djokovic from his detainment has gained signatures from people all over the world!



Where things stand currently, our petition has obtained more than 83,000 signatures within just a few days, and that number is still growing!



And, most importantly, as of today -- Monday, January 10th -- Djokovic is a FREE MAN once again!



While things appear hopeful for the time being, though, Djokovic's freedom is not guaranteed, as immediately after his release, Australia's Immigration Minister still threatened to jail and deport him for not being vaccinated for Covid-19.



Djokovic, who requested and was granted a legitimate vaccine exemption from Victoria's Department of Health and Tennis Australia, was denied entry to Australia when he arrived last Wednesday to compete in the upcoming Australian Open later this month.



His visa was rejected by the Australian Border Force (ABF) and, in turn, Djokovic, then detained, filed a legal challenge to his pending deportation, which was considered earlier today.



The result: Judge Anthony Kelly of the Australian Federal Circuit Court reinstated Djokovic's visa, thwarting attempts on behalf of federal government institutions that sought to bar him from staying in the country and competing in the tournament, even though he'd obtained a government-issued exemption from Australia's authoritarian nationwide vaccine mandate.



This is excellent news, and further proof that the grassroots efforts of people like you are having a meaningful impact in all corners of the world.



But, unfortunately, as mentioned above, this saga is far from over...



Even with this court ruling, the jury is still out on what Australia's federal government will do next.



As reported by the Associated Press, Christopher Tran, a government attorney, has suggested that the Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, may yet pursue further action on the matter, claiming he "“will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation."



If, in fact, he does, this would mean that Djokovic could not only face potential deportation once again, but be at risk of being banned from Australia for a total of three years.



That's why we're asking for your help, one more time, and relaunching this important petition to defend Novak Djokovic against Australia's tyrannical federal government.



While today produced a positive development in the effort to free Novak Djokovic, as things currently stand, it's anyone's guess what may happen next.



Your efforts helped free Novak Djokovic once, and with your continued support, we can help keep him free.



Freedom-loving people across our world must stand up to Covid tyranny, be it Down Under or anywhere else, and there couldn't be a better time to make your voice heard by adding your name to this worldwide appeal.



If it can happen to the world's #1 tennis player, it can happen to any of us.



Novak Djokovic, the #1 ranked tennis player in the world, is currently LOCKED UP in a dingy Australian jail. Yes, you read that right, Novak Djokovic is currently a political prisoner because of Australia's out of control COVID tyranny.



Please SIGN AND SHARE this petition to Australian Prime Minister Morrison demanding Novak Djokovic be set free immediately and allowed to compete in the Australian Open.



The defending champion of the Australian Open, Djokovic had been preparing to compete in the tournament again this year when he was denied entry into Australia upon the rejection of his visa due to his not being "vaccinated" for COVID-19.



But when one looks further at the situation, it becomes clear that singling out Djokovic -- as if he were a criminal -- was never about health after all.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to Twitter to virtue-signal to the public, declaring that Djokovic had been denied entry into Australia because "nobody is above the rules."



But, in reality, Djokovic had followed the rules and obtained a medical exemption from the country's vaccination mandate from two independent medical boards at the state of Victoria's Department of Health and Tennis Australia, the governing organization for tennis in Australia.



Novak Djokovic had a very public case of COVID last summer from which he acquired robust natural immunity. Additionally, it is now abundantly clear that the COVID shots are totally ineffective in combatting the virus' new variants. So why insist on making an example of a healthy professional athlete with naturally acquired immunity?



Because this is not really about Novak Djokovic specifically -- this is a message to the rest of us about who is in control.



The tyrannical government of Australia wants you to know that the rules are whatever they say they are, and if you object, regardless of reasoning, they will ultimately have the final say.



If a successful, internationally recognized professional athlete can fall victim to the human rights violations of the ruling class, anybody can.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this petition to Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, asking him to end his government's madness, once and for all, and to allow Novak Djokovic, who obtained a medical exemption from the Australian vaccine mandate, entry into the country to compete at the 2022 Australian Open.



Right now, Djokovic is being detained in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne, where he will remain until at least Monday while a legal challenge to his pending deportation that he filed is reviewed and considered by Australia's Federal Circuit Court.



The Australian Border Force (ABF), which is responsible for the cancellation of Djokovic's visa, has simply stated the following: "[Djokovic] failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled."



The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 17th -- just over a week from now, and Novak Djokovic remains in Covid limbo.



Should his appeal be rejected, Djokovic's visa will remain canceled, and he will be deported by Australia's federal government, even though he followed their own protocol(s) to obtain a medical exemption from the nationwide Covid vaccination mandate.



These arbitrary judgments must not stand, and it's time to let the Prime Minister know that human rights violations like these have no place in Australia, or anywhere else in the world.



So please, SIGN and SHARE this petition to PM Morrison calling on him to drop the political act, acknowledge the medical exemption legitimately obtained by Novak Djokovic, and allow him to enter the country so he can compete in this year's Australian Open.



'Australia denies entry to tennis star Novak Djokovic despite medical exemption for COVID shot': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/tennis- star-novak-djokovic-has-visa- denied-by-australian-govt- days-after-receiving-covid- exemption-for-tournament/

**Photo Credit: Shutterstock