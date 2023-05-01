Lawyer says Canadian military prevented doctors from reporting COVID jab injuries

'I have military doctors who provided sworn evidence that they were told not to report vaccine injuries.'

RED DEER, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — A lawyer recently revealed Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) doctors received instructions not to report serious vaccine injuries among the troops.

On April 26, Catherine Christensen, founder of Valour Law and Valour Legal Action Centre for military law, joined other professionals to speak out against vaccine injuries at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) hearing in Red Deer, Alberta, as reported by The Epoch Times.

“I have military doctors who provided sworn evidence that they were told not to report vaccine injuries, or if they asked how [to report], they were told, ‘just be quiet,’” Christensen revealed.

The NCI is evaluating Canada’s response to COVID-19 and its effect on Canadians’ health, freedom, social, and economic well-being. At the conference, Christensen represented 360 soldiers affected by the military’s vaccine mandate.

According to Christensen, the CAF chose to ignore vaccine injuries and purposely did not track resulting health issues, instead diagnosing patients as having developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes damage to nerve cells, rather than suffering vaccine injuries.

“They were told to diagnose them as other things, such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome [GBS], when young men were collapsing in the shower after injections,” she revealed, adding, “They were vaccine injured.”

The CAF further miscategorized the medical records by failing to categorize all COVID vaccine injuries as she has “more people in my files with vaccine injuries than are officially listed as vaccine injured.”

Her belief was further supported by the testimony of a medical doctor with the rank of captain in the CAF who attested that he was discouraged from reporting vaccine injuries, saying, “I believe the CAF was not tracking the number and type of vaccine-related injuries for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to CAF data released April 17, “A total of 375,000 COVID-19 vaccines [doses] have been administered to CAF members with 0.09 percent reporting an adverse effect of some kind following their first, second or booster dose(s),” it said. “The majority of these reported adverse effects were minor and self-resolving in nature.”

Of the reported vaccine injuries between Jan. 7, 2021, and Feb. 1, 2023, 316 were considered non-serious and 26 serious, with nine of the 26 recorded as myocarditis or pericarditis.

However, contrary to government statistics, Christensen attests that thousands of CAF members who were left injured by COVID-19 vaccines have been largely ignored by the Canadian government.

“And what happens to those who followed the orders and took the injections and are now permanently disabled? Veterans Affairs Canada [VAC] is telling them no, not service-related,” she questioned. “Once again, veterans will face a procedural system that fails them or forces them to go to court for deserved compensation.”

“How do I even begin to explain the human cost of COVID-19 mandates on people and families of the Canadian Armed Forces?” Christensen asked.

“Do I talk about a young soldier made to stand in the bitter cold of a Canadian winter for three months while his fellow troops taunted him? Do I talk about pregnant women in uniform hounded in their homes and charged with AWOL [absent without leave] after being hospitalized, even while the leadership had a policy to not vaccinate a pregnant member with any vaccine?” she continued.

“Do I talk about young healthy people wanting nothing more than to serve their country being driven out and told they were morally weak and no better than alcoholics?” Christensen questioned. “Do I talk about the young women who have been sexually assaulted but stayed in uniform only to find senior leadership forcing them into yet another physical assault?”

“Canada needs to know that the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces did not let Canada down. All they wanted was to serve in order to protect the freedom and rights that Canadians hold dear and their predecessors fought for in the past,” she declared. “The blame lies in the current leadership of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

Health care professionals in Canada are discouraged and even forbidden in some cases to publicly speak out against vaccine injuries. Earlier this month, a Canadian nurse who posted online about COVID jab injuries was pronounced innocent after being accused of “unprofessional conduct.”

While the push by the Canadian government to get all Canadians vaccinated has largely subsided, data from the federal government shows that there have been over 10,000 reports of “serious” adverse events after the shots, further adding to what many see as negligence on behalf of government officials.

In one case, as reported by LifeSiteNews, a Manitoba family is now suing vaccine manufacture AstraZeneca after their 21-year-old son suffered a stroke and became legally blind after getting the jab.

Moreover, as reported by LifeSiteNews, worldwide data also shows there has been a large surge in what analysts and experts refer to as “excess deaths” since the rollout of the vaccines when compared with the pre-COVID period.

