Lay your expectations at the manger this Christmas

The Ladies of LifeSite wish you a blessed and joyous Christmas!

(LifeSiteNews) — The Ladies of LifeSite are offering Christmas reflections in the latest episode of their podcast.

Maddie, Reba, and Lisa each speak about the hope and joy Christ brings, even amid the burdens and sufferings of life. They also meditate on the birth of our Savior and the great expectation Mary must have felt when He was in her womb.

Listen to the full episode:

The Ladies of LifeSite is a weekly podcast aimed at providing other like-minded women with the encouragement they need to get through the week while facing the unique challenges of being moms, aunts, sisters, and daughters. To be notified via email when we publish a new episode, click here.

