Leader of campaign against homosexual ‘marriage’ has X account hacked, posts deleted

An unknown force hacked children’s rights advocate Katy Faust’s X account on Tuesday morning after the Greater Than campaign, which her organization launched, began to spread rapidly online.

(LifeSiteNews) — The X account of the coalition leader spearheading the newly launched campaign to overturn Obergefell – the U.S. Supreme Court’s ill-conceived 2015 ruling instituting homosexual “marriage” – had her account hacked and years of social media posts deleted by an as-of-yet unknown force.

Last week, a massive coalition of organizations across the country, led by Them Before Us, a leading advocacy organization defending children’s rights to their mother and father, launched the Greater Than campaign, to push the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell and prioritize children’s rights.

Global children’s right’s leader Katy Faust, founder and CEO of Them Before Us, spent the past week tirelessly engaging homosexual “marriage” defenders on social media as the Greater Than campaign spread like wildfire.

By early Tuesday morning, Faust’s X account had been hacked, with her long history of engagement regarding putting children’s rights ahead of those of adults – often interpreted by pro-LGBT forces to be “homophobic” – deleted.

“The cultural idols of our time are bent on the destruction of children,” she said.

“It is the calling of the Christian to rise and resist—not with hatred, but with truth. We are commanded to tear down arguments that exalt themselves against the knowledge of God, remembering always that our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against powers and principalities,” Faust told LifeSiteNews.

“But we should harbor no illusions: the other side does not fight as we do. They are willing to tear down people. They do fight against flesh and blood—against you and me,” said Faust. “If you believe standing firm on God’s truth will come without personal cost, you must abandon that fantasy now.”

“The hour has come to ask God to train our hands for war and our fingers for battle. Because if we do not, the victimization of the most vulnerable among us will continue,” she declared.

While cheered by many, the Greater Than campaign was jeered by others, including high-profile pro-homosexual “marriage” voices, such as lesbian tennis player Martina Navratilova, homosexual activist Dan Savage, and others.

The hacking of Faust’s account was likely incited following one such high-profile exchange.

The Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalizing homosexual “marriage” across the land handed privileges to homosexual adults while stealing inviolable rights and protections away from children. It elevated the desires of adults over the universal longings of children. Because of homosexual “marriage,” children are now routinely starved of maternal or paternal love, acquired by predators, mass produced, and trafficked across borders. They struggle with identity confusion and are subjected to risky households.

The nationwide initiative – including organizations and individuals like Jim Daly and Focus on the Family, Lila Rose and Live Action, John Stonestreet and the Colson Center, Steve Deace of The Blaze, author and speaker Lisa Bevere, Dr. Matthew R. Petrusek and Word on Fire, Robert P. George of Princeton University, Walker Wildmon and the American Family Association, author and speaker Heidi St. John, Eric Teetsel and Citizens for Renewing America, and so many others – calls for cultural and legal changes to ensure children’s needs are placed above adult desires, political agendas, and false notions of equality.

Americans concerned about the well-being of the next generation are invited to join the movement at greaterthancampaign.com by signing up for updates, sharing stories, and supporting efforts to protect children.

