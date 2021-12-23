Leader of Canada’s socialist party calls on Trudeau to bring in the military for ‘mass vaccination campaign’

'I am also asking you to use our military and all trained federal personnel to assist in a mass vaccination campaign,' Jagmeet Singh wrote.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada’s socialist New Democratic Party (NDP), has demanded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bring in the military for a “mass vaccination campaign.”

Singh made the demand via a letter to Trudeau this Tuesday.

“The pandemic is getting worse,” wrote Singh. “I am also asking you to use our military and all trained federal personnel to assist in a mass vaccination campaign … Canadians are trying to follow public health advice by getting vaccinated. People are lining up for hours in the cold for their third dose — they are doing their part.”

In his letter to Trudeau, Singh also demanded that Trudeau expand the current “lockdown benefit” and other COVID assistance programs.

“I implore you to virtually recall Parliament so that we can restore the assistance programs that are needed to deal with this new wave, including expanding the current lockdown benefit,” wrote Singh.

Singh asked the government to do “everything in its power to ensure that vaccines are available and administered quickly.”

This is despite the fact mounting evidence shows that the abortion tainted COVID shots do not stop transmission of the virus, and indeed, most positive cases of the virus today are in those who have had the jabs.

As for Trudeau, he recently said that to “prevent omicron from overwhelming our health care systems,” Canadians need to “hunker down in the coming weeks.”

He then said that some of this staff, whom the Liberals earlier boasted have all been fully vaccinated, have recently tested positive for COVID.

The claims the new omicron variant will “overwhelm” the healthcare system seem to contradict what Dr. Robert W. Malone thinks, the inventor of the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

Malone said the new omicron variant, which is being used by governments worldwide to incite panic and fear and to justify new lockdowns, could turn out to be “a Christmas present” in that the virus appears, at least in early indications, to be milder.

Back in April, Singh demanded of Trudeau that all federal workers be “vaccinated” or lose their jobs.

Many do not want the COVID injections due to safety concerns regarding the shots.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for children ages 5 and up, all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. For this reason, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

Despite the Canadian government praising the effectiveness of the COVID jabs, trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. In fact, they do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

