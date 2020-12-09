Lead Russia collusion hoax campaigner refuses to deny close ties to alleged Chinese spy

WASHINGTON, DC, December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and a lead proponent of the Russia collusion hoax, will not say if he had sexual relations with an alleged Chinese spy.

Christine Fang entered the U.S. in 2011 as a college student but U.S. officials believe her to be a Chinese intelligence operative who sought out relationships with Democrat politicians in California and beyond, Axios reports.

Fang focused her attention on “up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage,” the report reveals. It was through her initial participation in “political gatherings, civic society conferences, campaign rallies, and campus events” that she would “connect with elected officials and other prominent figures” to build relationships.

Swalwell was one of Fang’s most significant targets for whom she “took part in fundraising activity” for his 2014 re-election campaign. She also “helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office,” and interacted with the congressman “at multiple events over the course of several years.”

The report also reveals that Fang “engaged in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities over a period of about three years.”

Fox News reports that U.S. intelligence officials believe Fang had a sexual relationship with Swalwell, and when the Tucker Carlson Tonight staff asked Swalwell’s office if he had had such a relationship with Fang, they “replied by saying they couldn't comment because such information might be ‘classified.’"

Rep. Eric Swalwell won't say if he had sex with China spy amid intel concerns https://t.co/MZsMy1YwNV pic.twitter.com/lE5WFeOrIQ — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2020

In a Politico interview, he also “refused to discuss his relationship with Fang,” though according to the New York Post, Swalwell’s father and brother have Fang “listed as a friend on their Facebook pages.”

In response to these revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that Swalwell should not be allowed to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, due to his being a “national security liability.”

“Rep. Swalwell has long been disqualified from serving on the Intel Committee. For years he peddled Russian disinformation for political gain. Now we find out he was involved in an effort by a reported spy to gather info for China. Swalwell is a national security liability,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Later that day, during an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” McCarthy took his point a step further and asserted Swalwell should be “removed from Congress as well.”

“Remember what Swalwell said, he accused the president of everything that he did, by lying to the American public and sitting on the Intel Committee,” McCarthy said. “Not only should he be removed from the Intel, he should be removed from Congress as well.”

As a result of an expanding counterintelligence probe, the FBI identified Fang as a potential risk and in 2015 alerted Swalwell, at which point, he “cut off all ties to Fang.” She left the country unexpectedly in the middle of that year.

Other politicians targeted by Fang included Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and Rep. Mike Honda (D-CA). With the exception of Khanna, these candidates report having no recollection of Fang. Khanna recalled “seeing Fang at several Indian American political gatherings but did not have further contact with her.”

According to Axios, “U.S. officials believe Fang's real reason for being in the U.S was to gather political intelligence and to influence rising U.S. officials on China-related issues.” This revelation also provides a glimpse into “China’s strategy of cultivating relationships that may take years or even decades to bear fruit. The Chinese Communist Party knows that today’s mayors and city council members are tomorrow’s governors and members of Congress.”