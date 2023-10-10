Leading LGBT activist organizations formally endorse pro-trans Biden for reelection in 2024

'Without question, the Biden Administration has been the strongest advocate for the needs of transgender Americans of any presidential administration in American history,' a transgender group declared.

(LifeSiteNews) – Three of America’s top LGBT activist organizations have formally endorsed Democrat President Joe Biden for reelection, citing his administration’s comprehensive embrace of the homosexual and gender-fluidity agendas.

ABC News reported that the so-called Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC, the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) Action Fund, and Equality PAC, which it calls “three of the nation’s leading LGBTQ+ organizations,” all endorsed Biden on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s National Coming Out Day.

“Without question, the Biden Administration has been the strongest advocate for the needs of transgender Americans of any presidential administration in American history,” NCTE Action Fund executive director Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen said.

Biden’s left-wing “leadership is crucial now more than ever as LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency — experiencing unprecedented attacks from extremist politicians and their right-wing allies in states across the country, who are working tirelessly to erase us,” HRC president Kelley Robinson agreed.

NCTE and HRC both said they are planning operations to organize voters ahead of next year’s election, from messaging to voter registration.

“MAGA Republicans are hellbent on taking away LGBTQ+ Americans’ hard-fought freedoms and are using our fellow Americans’ identities for political warfare,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez responded to ABC. “The stakes of this election could not be higher for LGBTQ+ Americans, and President Biden is committed to fighting for every American’s fundamental freedoms.”

The Biden administration has given uncompromising support for all major aspects of the LGBT movement, including reopening the military to recruits afflicted with gender dysphoria, promoting transgender ideology within the military (including allowing “diversity” and drag events on military bases), holding White House events to “affirm transgender kids,” condemning state laws against underage transitions as “close to sinful,” promoting underage transitions, (potentially at taxpayer expense) as a “best practice,” trying to force federally funded schools to let males into female athletic competitions and restrooms, and more.

Late last year, Biden also signed into law the so-called Respect for Marriage Act (RMA), which effectively codified into federal law U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that forced all 50 states to recognize same-sex “marriage.”

Biden’s aggressive support of LGBT dogma comes despite his own U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) releasing a report this summer acknowledging that “lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults are more likely than straight adults to use substances, experience mental health conditions including major depressive episodes, and experience serious thoughts of suicide,” and a wealth of social science data indicating that “affirming” gender confusion exacerbates mental and emotional issues rather than resolving them.

Biden is officially running for reelection amid poor job approval and consternation among Democrats over his advanced age and pattern of instances of public confusion, which have prompted speculation his party may replace him with younger and equally radical California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

His opponent is expected to either be former President Donald Trump, who maintains a commanding lead in the Republican primary, or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is trying to make the case to voters that he would be a more reliable conservative champion on issues such as LGBT ideology. Trump leads Biden in some national polls but is projected to lose the Electoral College by election forecaster RacetotheWH, and currently faces multiple legal battles severely impacting his ability to campaign in a general election.

Further complicating election prognostication is Kennedy family scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime Democrat who just announced he will be running as an independent in the general election. Kennedy and numerous Republicans believe he would pull more votes from Trump than Biden over COVID-19 policy, although the limited polling data available so far does not yet indicate a clear answer in either direction.

The Republican primaries do not begin until January, and the general election is more than a year away. Numerous future variables – Biden’s health, Trump’s trials, a Kennedy run, new national crises – could impact all the race’s potential outcomes in any number of directions.

