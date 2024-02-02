Leading pro-life organization calls Alberta’s ban on sex-change transitions for minors a ‘political miracle’

'With these new policies, a Canadian premier has essentially told the seemingly unstoppable transgender movement to stop in its tracks and leave Alberta kids alone,' Campaign Life Coalition's Jeff Gunnarson said.

(LifeSiteNews) – Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) praised a recent decision by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to introduce legislation to ban doctors from medically or surgically “transitioning” children.

“A political miracle has just happened,” CLC president Jeff Gunnarson told LifeSiteNews.

“With these new policies, a Canadian premier has essentially told the seemingly unstoppable transgender movement to stop in its tracks and leave Alberta kids alone.”

On Wednesday, Smith announced what is perhaps the strongest pro-family legislation that strengthens parental rights to date in Canada’s history, protecting kids from life-altering so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Smith said her United Conservative Party (UCP) government will soon be introducing legislation, if passed, that would bar doctors in the province from medically or surgically “transitioning” children. The new legislation will also mandate parental consent for pronoun changes in school. Coming in the fall will be additional legislation that bans biological men who claim to be women from competing in women’s sports.

Gunnarson commended Smith for “her proposed policies that will go a long way in protecting children and safeguarding the unreplaceable parent-child relationship.”

“And, in a stunning first for the country, biological men who claim to be women will no longer be allowed to compete in women-only sporting events,” he said.

The new regulations will ban so-called top (mastectomies, breast construction) as well as bottom (vaginoplasty, phalloplasty) for children 17 and under. Also, puberty blockers are also restricted to those age 16 and older, but only with parental consent.

“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” Smith warned in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) when announcing the new polices.

“Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth, no matter how well-intentioned and sincere, poses a risk to that child’s future,” she added.

A CLC petition signed by over 10,000 Canadians demanded that child sex changes be banned in all provinces. Gunnarson said he encourages other Canadian provinces to follow Alberta.

“Children in every province need to be protected from mutilating surgeries that leave them permanently sterilized and scarred for life,” he said.

“Children are born in the exact body God intended them to have and God does not make mistakes. Hormones and surgeries that attempt to change a child’s God-given sex are child abuse. They are evil. I encourage every premier to follow Alberta’s lead and protect the children of your province.”

CLC vice president Matthew Wojciechowski noted that while Alberta under Smith is leading the charge in Canada in fighting extreme forms of transgender movement, some of the language she used did not spell out the biological fact that there are only two sexes.

“There is no such reality as someone being born in the wrong sex. Biologically and scientifically, a person is either male or female. Some of these new policies affirm what Smith calls an ‘adult choice’ to change one’s biological sex, which is a medical impossibility,” Wojciechowski said.

“The new policies, which include bringing transgender surgery mutilators into the province, propagate the lie of ‘gender identity.’ This will cause further harm to children and adults struggling with mental illness and their families who are trying to help them embrace their God-given biological sex.”

Alberta’s proposed parental rights laws come after party members demanded protections for kids

At the UCP AGM on November 3-4 in Calgary, party members passed a host of resolutions calling for parental rights to be protected.

Resolution 8, passed by UCP members, calls for parental consent for children to “change” their pronouns at school.

UCP members also passed resolution 17, which calls for the party to support a comprehensive bill of “Parental Rights which ensures that all legislation will recognize and support parents’ rights to be informed of and in charge of all decisions to do with all services paid for by the province, including education and health care.”

Party members also passed resolution 20, which calls for the party to ban pornographic materials from being allowed to be used by teachers.

While Alberta’s forthcoming rules will be the strongest yet in Canada in protecting kids from the most extreme ideologies of the transgender movement, the conservative-led governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have gone as far as implementing parental consent policies into law.

Saskatchewan, under Premier Scott Moe, recently passed a new policy protecting parental rights that states parents must be told if their child changes “genders” at school.

Moe followed the example of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who was condemned earlier this year by LGBT activists for reviewing the province’s “gender identity” policy that allowed schools to hide students’ “transgender” status from parents.

Under the new policy, teachers need parental consent to use different names or pronouns for students younger than 16.

In recent months, many concerned Canadians protested LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools. In September, thousands of Canadians from coast to coast participated in the Million Person March.

In September 2023, Smith refused to expel a caucus member who attended the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination, adding that she is “sympathetic to parents” who do not want their kids taught explicit sexual content in school.

Smith took over from Jason Kenney as the UCP leader on October 11, 2022. Kenney was ousted due to low approval ratings and for reneging on promises not to lock Alberta down as well as enacting a vaccine passport. She then won a general election in May 2023 with a majority government.

Under Kenney, thousands of nurses, doctors, and other healthcare and government workers lost their jobs for choosing to not get the jabs, leading Smith to say – only minutes after being sworn in – that over the past year the “unvaccinated” were the “most discriminated against” group of people in her lifetime.

