Have you heard the leading pro-life political podcast?

June 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Since early 2019, The Van Maren Show has been a trusted source for in-depth analysis of pro-life issues and how the political climate has become so anti-life. With over 1 million listens, The Van Maren Show is one of the leading pro-life political podcasts.

Hosted by Canadian pro-life activist Jonathon Van Maren, this show brings listeners both an on-the-ground look at issues thanks to Jonathon’s daily work with the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform and a deeper dive into the history and background behind many pro-life issues.

The Van Maren Show has hosted such prestigious guests as Abby Johnson, Charles Murray, David Benham, China expert Steve Mosher, Claire Culwell, Douglas Murray, Jason Jones, and many, many more. The Van Maren Show brings listeners an in-depth analysis of current events that you can’t get anywhere else.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the pro-life movement, pro-life politics, or the culture of death, The Van Maren Show is a great place to start. New episodes debut weekly on Wednesdays and all old episodes are available on LifeSiteNews or The Van Maren Show YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to The Van Maren Show YouTube channel and turn on notifications so you’ll never miss an episode.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe below: