Leading Republican Sen. McConnell supports second impeachment push: report

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reportedly thrown his support behind the move to impeach President Donald Trump for his alleged incitement to violence at the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday. According to the article of impeachment drawn up against the president, he “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government.”

The New York Times reported that close associates of McConnell have said he believes the president has “committed impeachable offenses,” and that the Democrats are right to motion for his impeachment, making it easier for the Republican Party to drop Trump. The House will vote today on whether or not to formally charge the president with incitement to violence at the Capitol.

The impeachment article, purportedly backed by McConnell, will apparently not be formally contested by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) either, among other Republican congressmen. The Times reported that McCarthy did seek a censure vote in place of pursuing impeachment, as a lesser punishment, but that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) struck down the motion.

The single article of impeachment brought against President Trump charges that he “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.” The document goes on to accuse the president of inciting those who “unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, interfered with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the election results, and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”

Asserting a pattern of subversive behavior in office, the article states that “President Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021 was consistent with his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election,” laying blame on the president for election irregularities recorded during the 2020 presidential campaign.

President Trump responded to the Democrats second impeachment attempt during his presidency, calling it “absolutely ridiculous,” and the “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

Although McConnell touted the president’s right to challenge electoral fraud back in November, the Senate Majority Leader later informed Trump that he would recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect after the Electoral College announced its vote for the former vice president back in mid-December.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

McConnell also recently announced to the Senate that “every election features some illegality and irregularity,” but that “nothing before us [the Senate] proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election.”