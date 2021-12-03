Leading UK politician won’t rule out mandatory COVID shots, lockdowns for the unvaccinated

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) – A British cabinet politician has refused to rule out an Austrian-style lockdown for the un-jabbed during an interview on nationwide radio Friday morning.
Appearing on major broadcast network TalkRadio Oliver Dowden, who serves as Minister without Portfolio and as co-chairman of the ruling Conservative Party, was asked whether the British government intended to follow suit with its continental counterparts Austria and Germany, both of which have announced tight restrictions on those who choose to forego receiving one of the abortion-tainted COVID-19 shots.
It’s really simple. “The British Government will never implement mandatory vaccines or impose lockdowns on the unvaccinated.” Full stop. No if’s, no but’s, no maybe’s, no “we’re not planning”, just WE WON’T DO IT.
The PM and EVERY minister need to state this loudly and clearly. https://t.co/S1h3dPwUMJ
— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) December 3, 2021
“It’s not something we want to do or plan to do in the United Kingdom,” Dowden responded, refusing to condemn such measures or, indeed, rule out their implementation on British soil.
Continuing, the politician said that the reason why the government is avoiding lockdowns and mandatory jabs for now is “because of the booster.”
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated
COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids
Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months
Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians
US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
*** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
“People are taking that booster that is building up the wall again,” Dowden said, lauding the supposed efficacy of the top-up shots. “So as long as people, when they get the call-up, take that booster jab – it [the shot] will be open to everyone by the end of January – I’m confident we’ll have topped people up and we will be able to withstand [the virus] even given the challenges of this new [omicron] variant.”
In response, radio host and journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer commented that Dowden’s remarks amounted to saying, “If you get the jab, we won’t have to force you to get the jab” rather than admitting that “this is wrong, and we will never do it.”
Dowden, however, refused to accept Hartley-Brewer’s simple summarization, instead stating his opposition to the mandatory vaccination in principle, while justifying his support in practice.
“I do not agree in principle … with mandating vaccines, forcing people to have vaccines … The reason why we won’t have to contemplate those sorts of decisions is because of the efficacy of the booster.”
Hartley-Brewer again prompted Dowden, on the back of his confidence in the current crop of jabs and boosters, to rule out the need for locking down the unvaccinated or imposing a jab mandate; however, Dowden again refused to commit to such a statement.
“I despise lockdowns … it is not a decision that I, as a member of the cabinet, took lightly to support, but I did support it because I believed that the consequences of not doing so were much, much worse in terms of hospitals being overwhelmed,” the minister stated.
“The way we keep in this world is by making sure people keep on taking the boosters. As long as we keep on doing that, we avoid having to contemplate any of these things.”
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.