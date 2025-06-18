Leaked bill reveals Austrian leftists want to punish those who prevent minors from ‘transitioning’

The proposal would reportedly impose a fine of up to €30,000 or one year in jail.

(LifeSiteNews) — A leaked bill has exposed the plans of Austrian left-wing parties to potentially jail persons who seek to prevent gender-confused minors from “transitioning” into the opposite gender.

According to a report by the Austrian network Servus TV, a bill scheduled to be discussed in parliament in June would ban efforts aimed at stopping minors from receiving transgender interventions, including hormone treatments and mutilating surgeries.

The alleged bill stipulates that anyone who attempts to use “conversion therapy” to dissuade a minor from changing their gender can be punished with a fine of up to €30,000 or one year in jail. This would include parents, psychologists, and doctors.

According to screenshots of the bill provided by Exxpress the bill states, “all sexual orientations, such as homosexuality, bisexuality, heterosexuality, asexuality, or a gender identity that differs from cisgender, such as transidentity and non-binarity, are equally valid expressions of human sexual orientation or gender identity and are not psychological disorders. Likewise, all combinations of these characteristics or traits are ‘normal’ and not pathological.”

READ: Detransitioner gives glory to Jesus for saving him from gender mutilation surgery

Austrian psychiatrist Bettina Reiter told Servus TV that doctors and psychiatrists who attempt to help someone suffering from gender dysphoria would be in violation of the law.

“Parents are also being criminalized — and that’s the worst part,” she said. “When parents say, ‘We have a problem,’ this bill will force them to say, ‘Do whatever you want with my child; we are no longer allowed to say no.’”

In contrast, “all hormonal, endocrinological, and surgical measures are permitted” by the bill, Reiter added.

Servus TV also aired an interview with “de-transitioner“ Sophie Griebel, a woman who underwent transgender surgery because she felt like a man and now regrets her decision.

Griebel criticized the proposal and said that her decision to get the surgery was just her “running away” from her problems because she did not feel comfortable in her identity.

The number of “transitioners” has skyrocketed in Austria over the past 15 years. As Exxpress noted in its report, only four women below the age of 25 underwent a surgical mastectomy in 2011 compared to 128 women in 2023.

Government denies involvement but contradicts itself

After the leaked bill sparked outrage online, left-wing Austrian parties attempted to distance themselves from it, but in doing so issued contradictory remarks.

The Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) said in a statement that the proposal came from the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and that it “was not agreed or discussed with the ÖVP.” The SPÖ, on the other hand, claimed that the draft bill did not originate with them or any government party, but from the Green Party, which is currently in opposition.

The Liberal NEOS, the third party of the government coalition, added to the confusion by claiming that the proposals are from an old SPÖ bill that was only intended to ban “conversion therapy” for sexual orientation and not gender dysphoria.

Due to the backlash and finger pointing taking place among coalition members, it remains uncertain whether the proposed legislation will be introduced in parliament later this month.

Share











