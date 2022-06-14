Leaked chat reveals Twitter employees considered deleting Libs of TikTok account

The messages show Twitter stuff debating whether erasing the account would confirm Twitter’s anti-conservative bias.

(LifeSiteNews) – A leaked internal chat released Monday by Libs of TikTok, the Twitter account famous for effectively exposing extreme leftism, show Twitter employees openly debating whether to permanently kick the account off the platform.

In a substack released Monday, Libs of TikTok revealed the chats that show Twitter employees discussing the merits of deleting the account. The chats were authenticated by an anonymous Twitter employee for Libs of TikTok and the Post Millennial.

Twitter employees are currently debating whether to ban us. We have screenshots of their internal discussion. Substack dropping shortly. Subscribe here: https://t.co/WLwnY4m2bH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

The chat shows Twitter employees debating whether deleting the account would confirm Twitter’s anti-conservative bias. One employee stated that the platform successfully banned former President Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6 protests near the Capitol. Another employee was worried about the “fiduciary” interests of Twitter, referring to Elon Musk’s attempted purchase of the platform.

Another employee stated that Libs of TikTok “exists solely to generate targeted violence at marginalized people.”

READ: ‘Libs of TikTok’ locked by Twitter for exposing drag shows performed for kids

Reacting to the chats, Libs of TikTok said that the mention of Trump was “interesting.”

“He was permanently banned for inciting violence – the same charge the Left hopes will stick to us,” Libs of TikTok said in a blogpost.

Libs of Tik Tok gloating about inciting stochastic terrorism. A drag show had to be cancelled due to safety and security concerns. Twitter just lets this go on while a campaign of terror is being inflicted on LGBTQ people and orgs. pic.twitter.com/koN4KLIJVV — Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@Esqueer_) June 1, 2022

“Perhaps most remarkable is how they parrot the same lines we hear from far-left activists,” the blogpost continues.

“There’s no debate about whether we’re actually terrorists, bent on exterminating the entire LGBT community. In their view, that’s just a given. They believe right along with the extremist activists that we exist ‘solely to generate targeted violence at marginalized people.’ The only thing they’re willing to debate is what should be done about us. Do they take us out now for engaging in targeted genocidal violence, or wait for a more opportune time?”

The blogpost concludes, “[Y]ou don’t need leaked messages to know just how biased and agenda-driven these people are. The messages only confirm what we already see with our own eyes every day.”

The chat was released hours after employees from the George Soros-funded think tank Media Matters suggested Libs of TikTok was responsible for the potential deaths of LGBT people. Ari Drennen, LGBTQ Program Director for Media Matters, posted a Twitter thread that said that Chaya Raichik, the woman behind Libs of TikTok, was “going to get someone killed.”

Chaya Raichik of Libs of Tik Tok is going to get somebody killed. pic.twitter.com/3uXiWMFLkP — Ari Drennen 🏳️‍🌈 (@AriDrennen) June 12, 2022

The post juxtaposed a screenshot of a post from Libs of TikTok that exposed a drag show for children with another from someone claiming that the Proud Boys, the group that allegedly stormed the Capitol at Trump’s instigation, showed up to protest the event. “And still she is hard at work making sure that far right militias have their next target,” another post reads.

And she is still hard at working making sure that far right militias have their next target pic.twitter.com/9JZnXIDVoQ — Ari Drennen 🏳️‍🌈 (@AriDrennen) June 12, 2022

Libs of TikTok has had confrontations with the left in the past. In April, Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz doxxed Raichik, revealing not only her name, but her religious affiliation, where she works, her political beliefs, and the city she lives in. Lorenz received backlash for her article, and it was pointed out that she had previously condemned online harassment in an MSNBC interview.

Instagram suspended Libs of TikTok “accidentally” late last month. The account was reinstated the following day.

Last week, Twitter suspended Libs of TikTok for covering a series of drag shows for children, claiming the account violated the platform’s harassment rules. The account was reinstated last Thursday.

READ: How does Kamala Harris hugging a nearly-naked drag queen uphold the ‘dignity of the office’?

Twitter has a history of censoring conservative content on its platform. Last year, the platform banned former President Donald Trump after “inciting” the protesters in front of the Capital on January 6. Twitter employees have also been caught on camera claiming that the platform purposely censors conservative content, and that the company is “commie as f—.” In April, several Republican Congressmen launched an investigation into Twitter for allegedly suppressing stories related to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

