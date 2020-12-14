Leaked Chinese Communist Party list reveals infiltration of COVID vaccine manufacturers

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

December 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A leaked list of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members suggests a massive infiltration of western corporations and governments, including the major pharmaceutical corporations developing vaccines for COVID-19, the virus which originated in China and has held the entire world hostage for nearly a year.

The list containing the names of 1.95 million CCP members was leaked to The Daily Mail in the United Kingdom, The Australian in Australia, and De Standaardin in Belgium. It raises serious questions about the operational integrity of western firms employing these individuals.

“There is an espionage emergency,” declared Gordon G. Chang, long time international commentator on Asian affairs in a tweet.

“China's influence, intelligence and infiltration attempts are overwhelming America,” said Chang, writing at GateStoneInstitute.org.

“NEVER take any vaccine that has been within missile range of Bill Gates,” tweeted attorney Lin Wood. “I also have serious concerns about Pfizer & its CCP connections.”

NEVER take any vaccine that has been within missile range of Bill Gates.



I also have serious concerns about Pfizer & its CCP connections.



Be prudent. Be cautious. Talk at length to your medical doctor. Do research. Demand answers.https://t.co/9BiaNB2cxb — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 14, 2020

After conducting a detailed analysis, The Daily Mail said that “pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca – both involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines – employed a total 123 party loyalists.”

GlaxoSmithKline also employs members of the CCP.

The primary allegiance of these individuals is not to the west or to the companies employing them but to communism and the CCP.

CCP members swear a solemn oath to “carry out the Party’s decisions, strictly observe Party discipline, guard Party secrets, be loyal to the Party, work hard, fight for communism throughout my life, be ready at all times to sacrifice my all for the Party and the people, and never betray the Party.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Other CCP members work for companies such as Boeing and Airbus which supply equipment and technology used by the U.S. military and the armed forces of other western nations, creating the potential for security breaches.

These companies “make some of our most advanced weaponry and are trusted to guard top-secret designs for our most sensitive assets and facilities,” reported National File. “Yet collectively they employ hundreds of Chinese Communists who have pledged to serve the Party above all else.”

An intelligence officer who asked to remain anonymous told The Australian that the CCP members in government and corporations that work with government “is a totally unacceptable security risk.”

“Party members are often expected to do the bidding of the state, and especially when they are overseas,” he said. “In some cases, they go beyond being a security risk, and actually do the bidding of China in attempting to influence governments overseas. The recent raids in Sydney are an example of this.”

“Chinese nationals have compromised the security of global companies which form part of the military supply chain for the West,” continued the intelligence officer. “Allowing members of the CCP to work for such companies risks their stealing technology, providing intelligence to China on forthcoming weapons systems and capabilities, or on force structures built around those capabilities.”

Boeing produces not only commercial airliners; it is the second-largest defense contractor in the world, manufacturing jet fighters, bombers, and missiles for the U.S. military. The company also has a contract to deliver two new 747 aircraft for use as the president’s Air Force One, beginning in 2024.

Other CCP members can be found working for global banking giants, representing a potential threat to western economies.

John Ratcliffe, the U.S. Director of National Security, warned of the grave threat the CCP represents to the U.S. and the rest of the world in a commentary earlier this month in The Wall Street Journal:

As Director of National Intelligence, I am entrusted with access to more intelligence than any member of the U.S. government other than the president. I oversee the intelligence agencies, and my office produces the President’s Daily Brief detailing the threats facing the country. If I could communicate one thing to the American people from this unique vantage point, it is that the People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II. The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically. Many of China’s major public initiatives and prominent companies offer only a layer of camouflage to the activities of the Chinese Communist Party. I call its approach of economic espionage “rob, replicate and replace.” China robs U.S. companies of their intellectual property, replicates the technology, and then replaces the U.S. firms in the global marketplace.

“This generation will be judged by its response to China’s effort to reshape the world in its own image and replace America as the dominant superpower,” said Ratcliffe.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate who is now being referred to by mainstream media as “president-elect,” said that the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent endorsement of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is a “bright light in a needlessly dark time.”

Biden’s relationship with China has been the object of suspicion since troubling details about his and his son’s dealings with the communist nation – and associated attempts by U.S. intelligence agencies to cloak the Bidens’ dealing with China – have been revealed.

His advocacy on behalf of the CCP reaches back decades to his days as a U.S. Senator, voting against all legislation aimed at curtailing China’s ambitions, including fostering American dependence on Chinese-manufactured pharmaceuticals.

“The Biden Family is owned by the Chinese Communist Party,” declared White House advisor and former New York City Mayor Rudy Gulianni in October.