Leaked docs show Ontario school staff are being trained to believe ‘family’ is a racist term

The training claims that 'objectivity,' 'perfectionism,' and 'individualism' are 'characteristics of white supremacy culture.'

BADEN, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) has apparently approved training material for staff that alleges the term “family” is racist.

According to internal documents published June 4 by independent media outlet Juno News, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation is telling staff at the Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School that the term “family” is rooted in white supremacy.

The training slides claim that family is viewed as “harmful by our racialized students.” The material further claims that the term family implies “positions of (male) authority and hierarchy” and “a nuclear family structure” that is “not the same for everyone.”

READ: UCP candidate calls out NDP for defending pornographic books in Alberta school libraries

This is not the first time public school boards in Canada have attempted to undermine the family unit.

In February 2024, LifeSite reported on a Kingston teachers union that warned educators that the Limestone District School Board could discipline them for expressing “right-wing” views such as supporting parental rights and disciplining their students.

Teachers were also warned about defending basic biology, such as the fact that there are two genders and that gender-confused males should compete in women’s sports.

READ: Ontario school union warns teachers against saying ‘boys and girls,’ supporting parental rights

Other slides provided by Juno News reportedly share quotations from a left-wing book titled Culturally Relevant Pedagogy by Laura Mae Lindo. In her book, Lindo claims that “family” is one of the “key words and phrases (used) to promote the dominant culture.”

Later on in the training, another slide lists “characteristics of white supremacy culture,” such as “objectivity,” “perfectionism,” and “individualism.”

Yet another slide argues that additional signs of white supremacy include asking for evidence to support claims of racism and asking for examples of racism towards white people.

While Canadian schools and school boards have becoming increasingly hostile to pro-family values, parents and students are fighting back. Last week, Alberta announced that it is going ahead with plans to ban books with sexually explicit and pornographic material, many of which contain LGBT and pedophilic content, from all school libraries.

Share











