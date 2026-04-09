Leaked DOJ report finds Biden admin colluded with abortionists to target pro-lifers

'The DOJ – led by Sanjay Patel – was used to smash the lives of peaceful protestors who dared to intervene on behalf of innocent babies,' Randall Terry told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — A nearly 60-page report form the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) containing “damning evidence of collusion and unethical behavior” between the Biden-era DOJ and pro-abortion entities, including the National Abortion Federation (NAF), has been leaked the leftist news outlet MS Now.

“Upon assuming office, the Biden DOJ shattered the public’s trust by weaponizing the FACE Act to advance a pro-abortion agenda, and DOJ’s Civil Rights Division was at the forefront of this weaponization,” says the draft, according to MS Now.

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Randall Terry, founder of Operation Rescue who has seen the evidence on which the report was based, spoke to LifeSiteNews after the leak of the document. According to MS Now, the document is likely to be publicly released as early as next week. Terry told LifeSite that he and Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), were granted access to the unredacted records on March 4, 2026. Bukovinac and Terry met with DOJ officials in Washington, D.C., because the documents reference Terry by name and Bukovinac’s organization.

Terry said the report contains clear evidence of unethical coordination between Biden lead prosecutor Sanjay Patel and pro-abortion groups, including the NAF, while more than 70 attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers in the months after Roe v. Wade was overturned went largely uninvestigated and unprosecuted.

The DOJ documents include:

an email from NAF inviting Patel to speak at their fundraiser,

an email in which Patel was helping NAF obtain a significant financial grant,

emails from Patel in which he discussed prosecuting two pro-abortion activists because he was concerned that his bias against pro-lifers was becoming too visible.

In his communication with NAF, Patel was also allegedly suggesting ways to increase prison time for pro-lifers engaged in peaceful activities, to create fear among pro-life activists.

Terry noted that while Patel was providing detailed information to NAF upon request leading up to trial, when defendant Joan Andrews Bell asked for similar information, she was told it wasn’t available.

Terry pointed to another Patel tactic in court demonstrating his extreme bias against pro-lifers. During one trial, Patel urged the judge to prevent PAAU founding board member Herb Geraghty from sharing his atheism with the jury, claiming it would bias the jury in his favor.

Bukovinac, also an atheist, says: “Sanjay Patel has abused his power to viciously separate families and cover-up the real crimes happening at abortion centers across the country. He is a tool of Biden’s oppression of nonviolent pro-life people… Patel should be fired, prosecuted, and publicly shamed for his crimes.”

“The evidence against (Patel) was overwhelming and chilling,” Terry said. “The DOJ – led by Sanjay Patel – was used to smash the lives of peaceful protestors who dared to intervene on behalf of innocent babies. The DOJ literally became the henchmen of the child killers.”

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