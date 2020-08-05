Leaked email shows deadly fallout of UK ‘do it yourself’ abortion pill program

August 5, 2020 (Society for the Protection of Unborn Children) — A leaked NHS email has exposed how the Government’s abortion pills by post programme is crippling the health of women. Commenting on the leaked email, Antonia Tully, SPUC Director of Campaigns said: "The email cites 13 incidents which have seriously affected women’s health. Is this the tip of an iceberg? The leaked email was sent from the Regional Chief Midwife from one region in England. What is happening in the rest of the country?”

The email which was sent by a Regional Chief Midwife at NHS England and NHS Improvement on May 21st 2020, states that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) was aware that there was an “escalating risk” surrounding the pills by post abortion scheme. The "service" allows abortion drugs to be posted to women without a face to face consultation.

The email states that 13 cases are currently under investigation. These cases include the murder of a baby born alive after a DIY abortion attempt and abortion drugs being delivered to women past the recommended 10-week time limit.

Women attending Emergency Department

The email, marked “urgent”, states: “The CQC indicated that they are aware of 13 incidents related to this process...

“The incidents ... range between women attending ED [Emergency Department] with significant pain and bleeding related to the process through to ruptured ectopics, major resuscitation for major haemorrhage and the delivery of infants who are up to 30 weeks gestation. There was also a near miss where a woman had received the pills by post and then wished for a scan so attended a trust and was found to be 32 weeks. There are 3 police investigations in [the second region] linked to these incidents and one of those is currently a murder investigation as there is a concern that the baby was live born. The PM is being undertaken by a home office pathologist.”

The email cites also two maternal deaths. The CQC subsequently stated that the women who died had not received abortion pills which killed them through the post. Antonia Tully said: “Whether these women got the abortion pills through the post or from an abortion clinic, they both died and this is both a tragedy and a scandal.”

“Deadly packages landing on the doormat of households across the country”

SPUC’s Antonia Tully added: “There are deadly packages sent from abortion providers landing on the doormat of households up and down England. Women have been assured that doing their own abortion at home is safe and simple. That's a lie. We've got to tell women the truth about abortion pills.

"SPUC's Tell the Truth campaign is helping to make sure that the full horror of this barbaric DIY abortion scheme is laid bare before Parliament and the public.

"The leaked NHS email refers to 13 incidents, taking place within a period of only 51 days. We've now had DIY abortions for 126 days. How many more women have died in this one region alone? How many more babies have been murdered after surviving an abortion? Multiply this by the rest of the country and you start to get a sense of the appalling fallout from DIY abortions.”

“Get in touch with SPUC”

The fatal pills by post programme was introduced by the Government in March 2020 in response to the nationwide lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

SPUC is urging supporters to email their MP and with a request to contact the Department of Health and Social Care to demand an immediate inspection of all abortion providers sending pills through the post.

Antonia Tully added: "SPUC is appealing for anyone with access to official information on abortion related maternal deaths or the misuse of abortion pills sent through the post to get in touch. Please email me directly in complete confidence at this address [email protected]"

Published with permission from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.