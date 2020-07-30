Leaked email shows UK health authority aware of 2 maternal deaths connected to DIY abortion pills

PETITION: Hold UN accountable for babies killed by sex-selection abortion! Sign the petition here.

UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Two women in England have died after taking abortion pills sent via post, according to a leaked email from a senior chief midwife at NHS England.

Kevin Duffy, a former director of abortion organization Marie Stopes International, presented the email yesterday as part of a judicial review of the government’s coronavirus regulations which authorize women in England to kill their preborn children at home by using both pills for a chemical early abortion.

In addition to the maternal deaths, the email says that multiple women have been hospitalized with serious health complications after taking the pills and that police are investigating three incidents related to abortion pills sent via the post, including a baby suspected of being murdered after being born alive.

“[W]e are aware there have been two maternal deaths linked to this issue,” the email reads.

“One case where a woman was found at home the morning after starting the process and the second where a woman presented with sepsis and died very quickly in the A&E dept. Neither of these women were known to our maternity or gynae service as far as we are aware.”

The email goes on to say that other incidents include “women attending ED with significant pain and bleeding related to the process through to ruptured ectopics, major resuscitation for major haemorrhage and the delivery of infants who are up to 30 weeks gestation.”

“There was also a near miss where a woman had received the pills by post and then wished for a scan so attended a trust and was found to be 32 weeks,” the email continues.

Under the new regulations the time limit for taking the abortion pills is 10 weeks. Under the 1967 Abortion Act, abortions are permitted in England under exceptions to earlier laws that make it a criminal offense. The Abortion Act allows abortions up to 24 weeks, providing it is carried out by a registered doctor, that two doctors agree that the mother’s physical or mental health is at risk, or that the child will be seriously disabled. Abortions may also be done up to birth if the child is disabled or in certain other circumstances.

“There are 3 police investigations...linked to these incidents and one of those is currently a murder investigation as there is a concern that the baby was live born,” the email continues.

The email is detailing concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), with regional Chief Medical Officers and the serious incidents reported coming from just two NHS regions. The CQC is a public body which regulates all health and social care services in England.

The email says the CQC had shared their view that compared with the number of women using the pills by post “circa 16,000 since March,” that the 13 incidents “is very small in number,” though they recognized that the “poor outcomes for women is tragic.”

The author of the email, whose name has not been disclosed, says there is concern that the incidents would make it more difficult for women to obtain abortion pills.

“Given the perceived small number of incidents there is concern that there is a risk of changing the process and that having a greater impact on women and girls[’] choices,” the email says.

The email was presented as part of Christian Concern’s legal challenge of the new government regulations which authorize women in England to kill their preborn children at home by taking both abortion pills there.

When the regulations were announced in March, a government spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care said that the change was being made on a temporary basis only and is time-limited for two years, or until the coronavirus crisis is over. It was the third time the abortion law had changed in the space of a week; the government had first announced the change and then reversed the decision within 24 hours.

At the beginning of July, an attempt by the U.K. abortion lobby to pass legislation to permanently allow women to commit abortions at home by means of abortion pills was delayed after the government promised to hold a public consultation on the question. When announcing the government's plan to hold a public consultation, Minister for Women Victoria Atkins MP said that the current measures would be kept in place until the consultation has concluded and a decision has been made.

While Duffy, the former Global Director of Clinics Development at Marie Stopes International is not opposed to abortion, he recently led an undercover investigation which showed U.K. abortionists sending out abortion pills via mail without completing basic checks about the people ordering them.

The presiding judge at yesterday’s judicial review, Lady Justice King, refused to consider the leaked email as evidence and said that she would give reason for the refusal later.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said in a press release that the leaked email is “a sickening admission that those running abortion services in England have elevated ideology over women’s safety.”

“The email appears to suggest that pregnant women who have used the telemedicine service during UK lockdown have died or experienced serious life-changing complications,” Williams said.

“This further confirms the inherent danger of DIY abortions and shows how ideologues who show little concern for women – and no concern for babies – have captured NHS England as well as the providers and professional bodies.”